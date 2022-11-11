111122 AHC Football Preview 01

The Hancock College football team plays at Bakersfield Saturday at 4 p.m.

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Northern League football standings are, literally, all tied up going into Saturday, the final day of the regular season.

When the three Northern League games are over, the postseason picture will be a lot more clear.

All six Northern League teams are 2-2 in league games. Hancock College (4-5, 2-2) will play at Bakersfield (4-5, 2-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in one of three scheduled league games that will finish the regular season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

