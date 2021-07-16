Hancock College softball head coach Scia Maumausolo was inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame class for San Diego's Mt. Carmel High School.

Mt. Carmel, which opened more than 45 years ago, announced 40 inductees as members of the inaugural group that is set to be recognized over a two-year period.

Maumausolo, who graduated from Mt. Carmel in 1992, was recognized for her athletic accomplishments during her high school career. She was a highly decorated multi-sport athlete for the Sundevils.

She was named to the All-Palomar League and All-San Diego City squad in 1992 for her volleyball play. Maumausolo was a two-time state qualifier in track and field and secured a third-place finish at state in the discus in 1992. She was also a member of the '90 and '91 teams that won the Palomar League and San Diego CIF championships.

Maumausolo, who made history as the first female athlete to compete in four varsity sports during a single year at MCHS, shined on the diamond. During her tenure on the field, Maumausolo was named as the CIF Player of the Year, Palomar League Player of the Year, and Female Athlete of the Year. She accepted a softball scholarship to Cal State Northridge at the conclusion of her high school career.

At the collegiate level, Maumausolo was one of the most prolific offensive players to step on the diamond in the '90s. She was a three-time Division I All-American catcher and was recognized as both the Female Athlete of the Year and WAC Player of the Year in 1995.

Maumausolo became the first person in the Western Athletic Conference to lead the conference in home runs, RBIs and batting average during the same season en route to a .481 showing at the plate. Her RBI record of 163 has yet to be passed.

During her fifth year at Cal State Northridge, Maumausolo threw shot put, discus and the weight throw for the CSUN track and field team. Her performance helped the team win the Big Sky Conference championship in 1997. Maumausolo was inducted into the CSUN Hall of Fame in 2001.

Maumausolo was the top draft pick to the Virginia Roadsters in 1999.

She toured with the National Pro Fastpitch league from 2001-04, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, to promote and grow the sport of softball for women.

Maumausolo's coaching résumé includes stops at CSUN, Palomar College and Mt. San Antonio College before landing at Allan Hancock in 2010.

"The greatest part of my job is that it isn't a job. I have a passion for this game that hasn't wavered from the age of 6 to 46," Maumausolo said in a press release. "Sports have been my vehicle since day one. Softball has never quit on me, not once. A great man told me often... PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE, and that's what I did. Thanks, Dad!"

Maumausolo was born in San Diego and raised by her parents, Rita and Aloalo. She has three sisters: Teri Ben-Shimeon, Trish Malimali and Chriss Mataafa.

Today, Maumausolo lives in Pismo Beach and is a tenured faculty member at Hancock. She is raising three daughters: Scia (13) and twins Taya and Tasi (11).