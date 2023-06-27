The Hancock College softball program will host two youth summer camp sessions on the Hancock softball diamond in August.
Both camps will take place Aug. 1-Aug. 3. Session one will be open to participants ages 8-13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day. Session two will be open to participants ages 14-18 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Registration is $150 per participant. Households planning to register more than one participant can receive a $10 discount per camper by choosing the "Multi-Family Discount," option at registration.