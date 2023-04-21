The Hancock College softball team won't win the Western State Conference North Division title this year. However, the Bulldogs did beat the WSC North champion Ventura 2-1 at Ventura Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Hancock baseball team's drive to catch Cuesta for first place in the WSC North stalled Thursday. Moorpark beat the Bulldogs 7-2 at Moorpark.
Moorpark moved to 17-19, 10-10. Hancock dropped to 24-12, 13-7. The Bulldogs are sitting third in the WSC North, a game behind first-place Cuesta and a half game (one game in the loss column) behind second-place Santa Barbara City College with four conference games left.
Hancock will play Cuesta Saturday at 12 p.m. at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
Brianna Munoz was the winning pitcher Wednesday as the Bulldogs (18-12, 10-4) tagged the Pirates (26-7-1, 12-1) with their first league loss. Munoz also delivered a two-run triple for the game-winning hit.
Munoz drove in pinch runner Kira Kase and Mya Mendoza in the fourth inning. The Kase run was unearned.
Jocelyn Ortega tripled home a run off Munoz in the seventh inning, but Munoz checked the Pirates the rest of the way to earn a complete-game victory that pushed her season mark to 10-6.
Hancock won despite getting just five hits against Ventura ace Ashlyn Flinchum (17-3). Flinchum pitched a complete game. Munoz gave up eight hits.
Thursday, Moorpark snapped a 1-1 tie with five runs against Hancock starter Cooper Bagby (7-3) in the third inning, and the Raiders never looked back. Trevor Sieger had the big hit for Moorpark in the inning, a bases-clearing double.
Bagby, a freshman who graduated from Righetti, has usually been solid for the Bulldogs but he struggled against the Raiders. Bagby lasted just 2.2 innings, giving up six runs, all earned, on seven hits.
Jeremy Camarena singled home Tommy Kendlinger in the second inning to give Hancock a short-lived 1-0 lead. The Kendlinger run was the only one for Hancock that came via a base hit.
Anthony DeLuca had three hits and two RBIs for Moorpark.
Friday, the Hancock softball team pushed its overall record to 19-12 with an 8-4 home win over Fresno in the first game of a non-conference doubleheader.
Madi Gamble hit a three-run double for Hancock in the fourth inning. Lisette Coria finished with two hits and two RBIs for Hancock. Munoz (11-6) pitched another complete game to get another win, this time yielding three earned runs on eight hits.
The Hancock softball team will finish its regular season with a flurry of home games, with non-conference games against Riverside City College Saturday at 3 p.m., against West Hills (Coalinga) Monday at 2:30 p.m. then a conference game at home against Ventura Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in its regular season finale.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.