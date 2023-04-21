The Hancock College softball team won't win the Western State Conference North Division title this year. However, the Bulldogs did beat the WSC North champion Ventura 2-1 at Ventura Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Hancock baseball team's drive to catch Cuesta for first place in the WSC North stalled Thursday. Moorpark beat the Bulldogs 7-2 at Moorpark.

Moorpark moved to 17-19, 10-10. Hancock dropped to 24-12, 13-7. The Bulldogs are sitting third in the WSC North, a game behind first-place Cuesta and a half game (one game in the loss column) behind second-place Santa Barbara City College with four conference games left.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.