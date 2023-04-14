The Hancock College baseball team took a close non-conference win over Pasadena City College for the second time in two days Thursday.

Jeremy Camarena tripled home Elijah Bobo with the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Gavin Long drove in pinch runner Caelan Dalman with a sacrifice fly to left field for the winning run and the Bulldogs scored a 5-4 come-from-behind win against the Lancers at Hancock's John Osborne Field.

Both Hancock runs in the ninth were unearned. Pasadena broke on top 4-3 in the top of the ninth when Toshiki Kuriya singled in Damien Ureta.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.