After being bumped from first place earlier in the week at the hands of Ventura, the Hancock College baseball team took two from the Pirates days later and moved into a share of the conference lead with Cuesta.
The Pirates beat the Bulldogs 6-0 in a Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock Tuesday. The Bulldogs authoritatively reversed things on the Pirates later in the week, winning 8-4 at Hancock's John Osborne Field Friday and 9-2 at Ventura Saturday.
The Bulldogs are 18-11, 12-6. The Pirates are 11-17, 6-9.
Cuesta is 10-5 in the WSC North. The race for the top of the conference is typically bunched. At press time, Santa Barbara City College was 9-5 in the WSC North, and Moorpark was 9-6.
Hancock catcher Brayan Nunez was 5-for-8 total, with four RBIs, Friday and Saturday. Nunez was 2-for-3 with three RBIs Saturday.
Elijah Pascual went 4-for-4 with two Hancock RBIs Friday. Niko Pecskovszky drove in two Hancock runs Saturday.
Hancock used three pitchers Friday. Nick Brown (4-2) pitched five innings to get the win. Anthony Lopez pitched the last three innings and earned his second save.
Cooper Bagby (6-2) got the win Saturday. He gave up one run on seven hits in his six innings. Christian Djikman worked the last three innings for the Bulldogs, allowing one run on three hits.
Hancock will host the Hancock Spring Classic this week. The Bulldogs will play Cypress at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fresno City College at 1 p.m. Thursday and Cerritos at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.