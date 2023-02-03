The Hancock men's basketball team rebounded, so to speak, after taking its first conference loss of the year, at Ventura Jan. 25, by winning 84-78 at Oxnard Wednesday night to start the second half of the Bulldogs' Western State Conference North Division campaign.
Hancock beat Oxnard 77-58 at Hancock in the Bulldogs' WSC North opener. The Condors made things a lot tougher for the Bulldogs Wednesday night, but Hancock kept enough of the 80-67 margin it had with just under five minutes left to win and move to 16-7, 6-1. Oxnard is 6-15, 2-6.
The Hancock women rolled to a 76-37 win at Oxnard in the first half of the basketball doubleheader Wednesday night to win their second straight and go to 16-7, 5-2. The Bulldogs beat the Condors (3-14, 0-8) 77-44 at Hancock in the Bulldogs' conference opener, and Hancock won handily again when the teams played Wednesday night.
The Hancock squads will play their Cuesta Cougars counterparts at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium Saturday in a WSC North doubleheader. The women's game is set for a 3 p.m. start. The men's game is slated to tip off at 5 p.m.
For the first time in several games Wednesday night, the Bulldogs had a full complement of players available. Kevin Kogbara, Onias Outlaw and Darryl Brooks II, all of whom had been sidelined completely by injuries lately, save the few minutes Brooks played in the loss at Ventura, played significant minutes at Oxnard.
Kogbara scored 14 points, and, with a team-high 12 rebounds, notched a double-double. Outlaw scored eight points, and Brooks had three. Kogbara snared a team-high eight rebounds.
Quincy Bentley led Hancock scoring with 25 points. Hancock freshman power forward Taevon Pierre-Louis, the team's season points, rebounds and assists leader, just missed keeping his string of a double-double in every conference game alive. Pierre-Louis scored 17 points and snared nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs withstood a game high 32 points for Oxnard's Aries Vega.
Saturday night, the Bulldogs will face a Cuesta squad (12-12, 3-5) that has won three straight. Hancock won 81-70 at Cuesta the first time the teams played.
Cuesta's points scored vs. points allowed in conference play is nearly identical, 73.0 to 74.4. Hancock averages just 69 points allowed in conference play, but in the last three the Bulldogs have given up 77, 88 and 76. The Hancock offense averages 77.7 points a conference outing.
The Cougars have three capable scorers, Aaron Russell (18.6 points a game), Drew Arquin (18.6) and Mason Romano (13.2). Romano, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, averages 8.5 rebounds a game for a team that has had its issues on the boards. Opponents have out-rebounded the Cougars by an average of 7.1 a game.
Pierre-Louis leads four Bulldogs who average in double figures scoring, at 15.8 points a game. Bentley averages 11.4, Vondre Chase is at 11.1 and Outlaw averages 10.1. Pierre-Louis, at 11.6 and 4.7 a game, is far and away the rebounds and assists leader on the team.
The Hancock women did Wednesday night what they have often done when they've won. They didn't shoot very well, but they held their opponents to an even lower percentage.
The Bulldogs shot 31.2 percent (24-for-77) from the floor Wednesday night but kept the Condors to just 25.5 percent (14-for-55).
India Dowling-Green was one Bulldog who shot well across the board. She hit four of her eight shots from the floor and buried seven of her eight free throws en route to scoring a team-high 15 points. She also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to notch a double-double.
Mya Mendoza and Alexandria Paquet scored 12 points apiece, and Giselle Calderon and Chloe Blankenship both had 11 in balanced Hancock scoring. Calderon went 4-for-6 from the floor and nailed three of her four 3-pointers. Kayla Taylor had eight rebounds for Hancock, and Blankenship had seven.
Gizelle Carreto led Oxnard with nine points and nine rebounds. Andrea Berrelleza scored nine points.
The Cuesta women will come into the game Saturday 9-15, 2-6. Hancock won 83-74 when the teams played at Cuesta.
Olivia Missler (11.9 points a game), Abigail Lucy (11.3) and Sam Watanabe (9.6) lead the Cougars in scoring. Freshman forward Sydney Howe, at 6.9 rebounds a game, is their best rebounder. Cuesta has had a rough conference campaign, being out-scored by an average of 72.0-52.9 in conference play.
Hancock averages just 68.9 points a game in conference play but gives up just 56.3. Hancock's scoring has been balanced, with Paquet leading at 13.4 points a game, followed by Blankenship (10.6), Mallory Branum (10.2), Taylor (9.6) and Calderon (9.5).
The Bulldogs have a quartet of strong rebounders. Taylor averages 7.2 rebounds a game, with Dowling-Green (7.0), Blankenship (6.5) and Mendoza (6.0) close behind.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.