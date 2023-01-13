011223 Alex Paquet 01

Alexandria Paquet scored 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting from the floor in a win over Cuesta earlier this week. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

With a 2-0 conference start under their belts, the Hancock College women's and men's basketball teams figure to face their toughest tests of the early Western State Conference North Division so far at Moorpark Saturday.

Weather permitting, the Hancock women will play at Moorpark at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the men's game slated to tip off at 3 p.m. At press time, heavy rain was forecast for the Santa Maria area Saturday.

Both offenses clicked as the Bulldogs teams beat their Cougars counterparts at archrival Cuesta in WSC North Division action Wednesday night. The Hancock women beat Cuesta 83-74 and the Hancock men defeated Cuesta 81-70.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.