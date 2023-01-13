With a 2-0 conference start under their belts, the Hancock College women's and men's basketball teams figure to face their toughest tests of the early Western State Conference North Division so far at Moorpark Saturday.
Weather permitting, the Hancock women will play at Moorpark at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the men's game slated to tip off at 3 p.m. At press time, heavy rain was forecast for the Santa Maria area Saturday.
Both offenses clicked as the Bulldogs teams beat their Cougars counterparts at archrival Cuesta in WSC North Division action Wednesday night. The Hancock women beat Cuesta 83-74 and the Hancock men defeated Cuesta 81-70.
The Moorpark women and men served notice to their WSC North counterparts Wednesday night by toppling the Ventura squads, both of whom are perennial WSC powers, at Ventura Wednesday night. The Raiders beat the Pirates 64-44 in the women's game and 97-90 in the men's game. The Moorpark women moved to 14-5, 3-0. The Moorpark men are 10-9, 2-1.
Hancock women 83, Cuesta 74
Alexandria Paquet scored 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting from the floor and the Bulldogs' offense, which averaged just 66.5 points a game going into conference play, delivered again in WSC action as Hancock moved to 13-5, 2-0. Hancock beat Oxnard 77-44 at home Saturday.
Cuesta led 23-21 after the first quarter. Hancock was ahead 40-37 at halftime and salted away the win by out-scoring the Cougars 20-14 in the fourth quarter.
Paquet buried four of her five 3-point shots and made all four of her free throws. Hancock's free throw shooting has been inconsistent this season, but the Bulldogs sank 17 of their 19 foul shots Wednesday night.
Paquet led three Bulldogs in double figures. Kayla Taylor scored 12 points for Hancock, and Giselle Calderon added 10.
Taylor pulled in a team-high eight rebounds, and Mya Mendoza snared six. Chyanna Tell gave the Bulldogs a solid floor game, with four assists and four steals.
The Bulldogs withstood the game-high 29 points Olivia Missler scored for the Cougars and the 22 Cuesta teammate Abigail Lacy added. Sam Watanabe scored 10 points for Cuesta (7-11, 0-2).
Hancock men 81, Cuesta 70
The Bulldogs (31-for-64) shot nearly 50 percent from the floor and moved to 12-6, 2-0 with their win against the Cougars (9-9, 0-2).
Taevon Pierre-Louis earned his ninth double-double of the season for Hancock, and this one was a big one. The 6-foot-5 freshman from Lorain, Ohio poured in 27 points and snared 13 rebounds.
He led four Bulldogs in double figures. Onias Outlaw put in 13 points, Quincy Bentley scored 12 and Kevin Kogbara had 10 off the bench. Kogbara had eight rebounds to go with his 10 points, and Outlaw had six assists. Vondre Chase scored nine points for Hancock.
The Bulldogs had made slightly less than 60 percent of their free throws going in, but they sank 14 of the 18 foul shots they took Wednesday night. Struggling in the turnovers department going in, the Bulldogs had just eight Wednesday night.
Aaron Russell tossed in a game-high 37 points for the Cougars, but it wasn't enough. Drew Ardouin scored 11 points for Cuesta, and Juani Dassie and Mason Romano snared eight rebounds each.
Santa Ynez 76, Orcutt Academy 25
The Santa Ynez boys basketball team's tear through the Ocean League continued Thursday night.
All five regular starters scored in double figures, and the Pirates beat Orcutt Academy 76-25 at Santa Ynez to move to 12-3, 4-0. Caleb Cassidy led the Pirates with a double-double, scoring 18 points and snaring 14 rebounds.
Jackson Ollenburger scored 13 points for the Pirates, Hale Durbiano put in 12, Landon Lassahn added 11 and Jayden Mendoza had 10. Lassahn snared seven rebounds.
The Spartans dropped to 7-10, 0-4.
Santa Ynez will host Morro Bay Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Orcutt Academy will play San Luis Obispo at the same time at Lakeview Junior High School.
Pioneer Valley 28, Atascadero 15
The Panthers (3-12, 1-3) registered their first Ocean League win of the season, beating the Greyhounds (2-14, 0-4) in a low-scoring game at Pioneer Valley. No details were available.
Morro Bay 2, Pioneer Valley 1
The Pirates (6-4-1, 3-0) stayed in a tie with Righetti for first place in the Ocean League by edging the Panthers (1-13-1, 0-4) in a league game at Pioneer Valley.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.