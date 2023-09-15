The Hancock College football team has typically been up against it when it faces the Mount San Antonio College side, and this year does not shape up any differently.

Mt. SAC is typically among the top handful of teams in the state, and the Mounties are off to an imposing 2-0 start. Hancock (1-1) will play at Walnut-based Mt. SAC Saturday night at 6 p.m. in the final Hancock non-league game before the Bulldogs start their Northern League campaign.

Mt. San Jacinto played Mt. SAC fairly competitively in Mt. SAC's season opener. The Mounties won 23-7. The Mounties blew out Hancock's Northern League rival, Ventura, 64-10, last week.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

