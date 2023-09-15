The Hancock College football team has typically been up against it when it faces the Mount San Antonio College side, and this year does not shape up any differently.
Mt. SAC is typically among the top handful of teams in the state, and the Mounties are off to an imposing 2-0 start. Hancock (1-1) will play at Walnut-based Mt. SAC Saturday night at 6 p.m. in the final Hancock non-league game before the Bulldogs start their Northern League campaign.
Mt. San Jacinto played Mt. SAC fairly competitively in Mt. SAC's season opener. The Mounties won 23-7. The Mounties blew out Hancock's Northern League rival, Ventura, 64-10, last week.
Hancock is coming off a tough 25-20 loss at East Los Angeles last week. The Huskies scored the winning touchdown in the final minute.
The Bulldogs will try to dent the Mounties defense with a traditionally strong run game that is off to a strong start, having out-gained the opposition nearly two-to-one. Hancock has racked up 463 yards rushing to their opponents' 243.
Four Bulldogs, John Allen, Metuliki Tupou, Ferrari Busby and JP Luketu, average at least seven carries a game. Between them, they average 163.5 yards a game on the ground.
Mounties rushers have posted some gaudy early stats. Sammy Green has already rushed for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Nicholas Floyd has 181 yards and a score. In the only game he's played in so far, Devon Miles has run for 107 yards a touchdown.
The Mounties run the ball to the tune of 333.5 yards a game. Mt. SAC quarterback Alex Flores does not generally give opponents a break, though the Hancock secondary figures to have a chance to test Flores.
The early stat that stands out most about the Hancock defense is interceptions. The Bulldogs have four, and Adarius Odom and Jack Gentile each had a pick six as Hancock opened with a 73-14 rout of Orange Coast College two weeks ago.
Aaron Small and Nipomo High School graduate Keyshawn Pu'a each have an interception for Hancock this year.
A defense loading up against the run is generally ill advised against Flores. He has completed 39 of his 57 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns. Flores has thrown just one interception.
The Mounties defense gives up 254.5 yards a game passing, but with the amount of points the Mounties have posted, that hasn't mattered.
Dedrick Taylor-Atkins has been Flores' favorite target. Taylor-Atkins has caught eight passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Felton averages just over nine yards a catch. Antwan Fickler has been an effective short yardage receiver for the Mounties. He's average five yards a catch on his nine receptions.
Kollins Petaway leads the Hancock receivers with four catches for an average of 51 reception yards a game.
