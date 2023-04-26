042623 AHC baseball 01

Hancock catcher Brayan Nunez had multiple hits as the Bulldogs beat Oxnard 10-4 on Tuesday, setting up a first-place showdown with Santa Barbara on Thursday.

 Contributed, Hancock College

In order to play for first place Thursday, the Hancock College baseball team needed to take care of business Tuesday.

The Bulldogs did, winning 10-4 at last-place Oxnard. Hancock (26-12, 15-7) will take on Santa Barbara City College (25-12, 15-6) for first place in the Western State Conference North Division.

The first pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Hancock's John Osborne Field. The Bulldogs lead the Vaqueros two games to one in the four-game season series.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.