The Hancock College football team, winner of its last two bowl games, will try to make it three in a row Saturday.

The Bulldogs (5-5) will host Moorpark (6-4) in the Strawberry Bowl at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Hancock campus. Hancock, at 3-2, earned a three way share of the National Northern League championship. The Raiders, at 4-1, finished second in the American-Pacific Conference.

Hancock edged San Bernardino Valley College in 2018 and Mt. San Jacinto in 2019 in bowl games the Bulldogs hosted at Righetti High School. Hancock went 5-5, 2-3 in 2021 and did not make the postseason. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.