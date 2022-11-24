The Hancock College football team, winner of its last two bowl games, will try to make it three in a row Saturday.
The Bulldogs (5-5) will host Moorpark (6-4) in the Strawberry Bowl at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Hancock campus. Hancock, at 3-2, earned a three way share of the National Northern League championship. The Raiders, at 4-1, finished second in the American-Pacific Conference.
Hancock edged San Bernardino Valley College in 2018 and Mt. San Jacinto in 2019 in bowl games the Bulldogs hosted at Righetti High School. Hancock went 5-5, 2-3 in 2021 and did not make the postseason. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
Moorpark has won four of its last five. Hancock is coming off two big wins, 36-29 at home against Long Beach State for its first win against the Vikings in eight tries and a 13-7 win at traditional rival Bakersfield in a regular season finale that earned the Bulldogs a share of the league championship.
The Raiders are making their first postseason appearance since they beat Santa Barbara in The Beach Bowl in 2015.
The teams have one common opponent. Hancock beat Santa Barbara City College 21-10 in the Bulldogs' season opener. The Vaqueros beat the Raiders 28-18 in a league game.
A rising Hancock running game, now up to nearly 173 yards a game average, will run up against a Moorpark defense that allows just 75.7 yards a game on the ground. Latrell Brown, who came on strong the second half of the season, is the Hancock rushing leader at 58.3 yards a game. He has five rushing touchdowns.
Dior Kennedy, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound sophomore from Miami, has done a lot of the tough, between-the-tackles running for Hancock. He was the team rushing leader much of the year. Now he's second on the team, with 34.5 rushing yards a game. Kennedy has scored four rushing touchdowns.
Jaleel Walker is the team's leading receiver by a wide margin. He averages 76.8 yards a game in reception yardage and has seven touchdown catches this year. Tight end Jenaris Clay has made some clutch receptions, including a two-yarder from Hancock quarterback Esekielu Storer for the winning touchdown against Long Beach with 11 seconds left.
Storer has been steady, with 10 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He has completed 73 of his 134 passes and averages 126.1 yards a game passing.
He will encounter a Raiders defense that has been rather leaky against the pass, allowing nearly 300 yards passing a game. The unit does have 13 interceptions.
Moorpark has used four quarterbacks, all freshmen, and moves the ball mainly through the air. Bennett Johnson and Macloud Crowton, the top two Raiders quarterbacks, have thrown for more than 1,800 yards between them this year. Johnson averages 132.4 yards a game passing, Crowton averages 86.2.
Both have been solid. Johnson has thrown nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. Crowton has thrown five touchdown passes and two picks.
Moorpark has two particularly good receivers, Alexander Capka Jones and River Stout. They have 112.6 yards in receptions per game and 11 touchdown catches between them respectively. Capka Jones, at 60.5 reception yards a game and six touchdown catches, leads the team in both categories.
Freshman Gabe Landless is far and away the leading Moorpark rusher. Landless averages 54.4 yards a game for a team that generates just under 100 yards an outing rushing. Landless has run for five touchdowns.
Neither Hancock nor its opponents have turned the ball over much, an average of less than two per Hancock game. Moorpark, by contrast, is plus 19 on turnovers, 10 to the good in fumbles lost and nine to the good in interceptions.
The Raiders have a good return man, Daniel Pierce who averages 26.9 yards a return, and a good punter, freshman Tony Johnson who averages 38.6 yards a punt.
Moorpark freshman defensive lineman Arnulfo Morales has 5.5 sacks this year for a Raiders unit that averages nearly three sacks a game.
Lineman Andrew Lauritzen, linebackers Jesse Garza and Jordan Fields and defensive backs Vic Garnes and Sidney Jefferies lead the Hancock defense.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.