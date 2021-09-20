The Round Table looked quite familiar on Monday.

A full house was on hand for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.

All 10 schools attended the weekly luncheon for the first time since early 2020. There were no Round Table luncheons held during the 2020-21 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Round Table returned to holding its weekly luncheons last month and featured about half the usual turnout.

That was not the case Monday as dozens of student-athletes, coaches and administrators turned out to honor the Athletes of the Week.

Hancock College soccer player Emely Graciliano Sanchez, a freshman from Nipomo High, was named the female Athlete of the Week.

Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred was named the Male Athlete of the Week.

Graciliano Sanchez helped the Bulldogs to wins over West LA and Bakersfield last week. She finished the week with two goals, an assist and six shots on goal.

"I've always been more of a team-oriented player, so just getting that individual acknowledgement feels nice, but I'm really glad that it comes after we got two wins last week," Graciliano Sanchez said.

Graciliano Sanchez and the Bulldogs return to action Tuesday, with a trip to Hartnell.

"This team is capable of so much," Graciliano Sanchez said. "We've gotten beat up, but once we're healthy I think we're going to come back stronger."

Gildred threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns in Friday's 34-30 win over Lompoc. It was the first time Santa Ynez beat Lompoc since 2009.

The Pirates have scored 82 points in their last two wins after scoring just 52 points in their first three games. They're 4-1 on the season heading into their bye week.

Gildred said he felt the return of sophomore receiver Daulton Beard has been a factor in the offense firing on all cylinders.

"He's back after a shoulder injury and that's really opened up our offense," Gildred said of Beard, who caught a 63-yard touchdown Friday. "Our running game and passing game are also clicking at the same time. We've found a good meshing point between our passing game and rushing game. Everything is starting to click, our coaches are calling great plays and we're really well prepared."

Santa Ynez has a bye Friday before starting Pacific View League play with a game against Cabrillo on Oct. 1

Lompoc

Round Table board member Dick Barrett spoke for the Braves, introducing top golfers Pattie Matzie and Halee Sager. The Braves were also represented by volleyball players Cheyenne Cordova and Briana Reitmeier.

Lompoc's football team was represented by defensive leaders Erasmo Zepeda and Deville Dickerson.

Santa Maria

Head football coach Albert Mendoza spoke for the Saints, who will not play Pioneer Valley in a rivalry game on Friday, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Mendoza highlighted football players Alejandro Castillo and Aldo Ariza who powered the Saints to a 35-6 win over Cabrillo on Friday. Ariza scored two touchdowns and Castillo is a leader on and off the field with a 3.6 GPA.

Orcutt Academy

Chad McKenzie, the Spartans' athletic director, noted they will host Sierra in an 8-man football league game Friday at Santa Maria High School.

McKenzie praised junior football player Anthony Orozco, who's punting and leading the OAHS defense. Tyler Miller, a cornerback, has been solid this year on defense, McKenzie said. He also leads the team in receiving yards.

Volleyball coach Bri Decker introduced Giulia Saliceti and Ruby Decker, two leaders on the OAHS squad.

Hancock

Soccer coach Billy Vinnedge spoke of the play from Graciliano Sanchez and his Bulldogs, who are 2-2-1 on the season. Vinnedge also coaches the men's team that is 1-4-1. The Bulldog men play at Hartnell Tuesday, the seventh-ranked team in the nation.

Santa Ynez

Athletic director Ashley Coelho highlighted girls golf team member McKenzie Phelan, who led the team to a win over Bishop Diego, and girls volleyball player Sierra Cloud, who had 14 kills in two sets last week.

Football coach Josh McClurg had a large group on hand, including Gildred, Beard, Canyon McClurg, Cash McClurg and Tyler Gregg, who had two touchdown catches in the second half against Lompoc.

St. Joseph

Athletic director Tom Mott introduced two sets of siblings in football players Caden Cuccia and brother Collin Fasse, along with sisters Emily and Natalie Tunnell, who are on the St. Joseph volleyball team.

Valley Christian

Football coach and AD Pete Fortier spoke for his Lions football team that beat Lancaster Baptist 56-27 in a big 8-man upset on Saturday.

Fortier noted the play of right guard Jack Adam, center Cole Sims and Sebastian Taborga, who had 13 tackles and scored his first career touchdown on Saturday.

The Lions play Laguna Blanca in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Rebecca Maples highlighted volleyball players Lindsay Mikkelson and Alayna Kerley, who each helped the team go 4-4 in a tournament in Wisconsin. Maples noted how Mikkelson and Kerley each carry extremely high GPAs while playing multiple sports and also tutoring or participating in other extra-curricular activities.

Righetti

Football coach Tony Payne spoke for the Warriors, who lost at Camarillo on Friday.

Payne praised the play of Cooper Bagby and Abel McCormack, as both filled in at quarterback with starter Braden Claborn nursing a broken collarbone.

"Those two guys are the definition of 'stepping up,'" Payne said. "Cooper had no fear, even though he never played quarterback. Just excitement. I would've been scared to death."

Payne said Gilberto Chavez, the team's starting tight end, has stepped up into the punting role to really help the Warriors' special teams unit.

Payne also noted the play of Brian Monighetti, who had 41 tackles in three games to lead the team.

"He's an excellent student and means a lot to our school," Payne said of Monighetti.

Pioneer Valley

AD Anthony Morales spoke for the Panthers, introducing assistant AD John Ruiz and girls golf coach Marcus Guzman and athletes Consuelo Sanchez and Marissa Dollinger.

Sanchez leads the volleyball team with averages of seven kills and three aces and Dollinger is one of the top golfers at the school.

Cabrillo

AD Gary West brought a solid crew of Conqs, including top golfers Kinsley Martin and Jessie Mendibles. Maiya McIntyre and Heather Zent represented the Cabrillo volleyball team while Josh Zent and Eric Aguilar represented the football team.

Cabrillo's football team is off this week before hosting Santa Ynez in the league opener next week.

The Round Table returns next week, where it will be held at Hancock College for the first time.