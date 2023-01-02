The Hancock College men's basketball team went 7-for-10 on 3-pointers in the first half, Chabot College went 1-for-10, and that made the difference in the outcome in this one.
The Bulldogs rode their 70 percent 3-point marksmanship on first-half 3's, and the Gladiators' 10 percent marksmanship, to a 49-29 halftime lead. Hancock went on to an 87-71 win Thursday night in its Hancock Holiday Classic at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs then beat Hartnell by the same score (87-71) Friday night in another Hancock Holiday Classic game.
The Bulldogs will open their Western State Conference North Division campaign against Oxnard at home at 5 p.m. Jan. 7. Nine nights before that, with a solid win under his team's belt, Hancock coach Tyson Aye seemed happy.
"Our guys came in with a good mindset tonight," said Aye. "They played well together, they trusted each other."
Quincy Bentley hit five of his six 3-point tries in the first half and six of his seven shots overall as the Bulldogs built their big halftime lead. Cleevas Craig beefed up the Hancock offense with a strong game inside. He finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
"It's just taken Cleevas awhile to get in the swing of things," said Aye.
It figured that Hancock would cool off after shooting 19-for-28 from the floor in the first half, and the Bulldogs did. However, the Gladiators couldn't make a big move after cutting their deficit to 51-36 at the 17:50 mark of the second half.
Chabot never got closer than 13 points after that, despite scoring on its last six possessions.
Bentley scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. Vondre Chase nailed a trey from the left corner to increase the Hancock lead to 73-51 at the 6:50 mark of the second half, and the Bulldogs closed in from there. Chase scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.
Hancock season scoring leader Taevon Pierre-Louis struggled with his inside shot in the second half, but he still finished with a double-double. Pierre-Louis finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Darryl Brooks II ended up with a Hancock double-double too, with 12 points, and 10 assists.
Jaiden Rivera led the Chabot scoring with 20 points. Zach Broadus had 16. David Hector notched a double-double for Chabot with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Diggy Winbush chalked up 11 points and six rebounds.
Both teams took good care of the ball. Hancock had 12 turnovers and Chabot had 10.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.