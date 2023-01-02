hancock.jpg

The Hancock College men's basketball team won its final two games at its holiday tournament on Thursday and Friday.

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock College men's basketball team went 7-for-10 on 3-pointers in the first half, Chabot College went 1-for-10, and that made the difference in the outcome in this one.

The Bulldogs rode their 70 percent 3-point marksmanship on first-half 3's, and the Gladiators' 10 percent marksmanship, to a 49-29 halftime lead. Hancock went on to an 87-71 win Thursday night in its Hancock Holiday Classic at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs then beat Hartnell by the same score (87-71) Friday night in another Hancock Holiday Classic game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.