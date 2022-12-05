The Hancock College women's basketball team split its last two games at its Toys for Tots Tournament at Joe White Memorial Gymnasium on the Hancock campus. The Bulldogs beat Cerritos 74-64 in overtime Friday night and lost 96-68 to Fresno City College Saturday.
The Bulldogs lost to then-unbeaten Folsom Lake 71-64 in the first round Thursday night. FCC's Rams proved they were easily the class of the tournament, beating Cerritos 83-56 Thursday, tagging Folsom Lake with its first loss of the season, 75-60, Friday and then routing the short-handed Bulldogs Saturday.
Hancock (6-4) was without forward Kayla Taylor, who was in concussion protocols, and guard Alex Paquet Saturday. Both are regular starters, and they are the only Hancock sophomores.
The Bulldogs lost the 31-22 halftime lead they had against the Falcons Friday night but rallied to force overtime after trailing 58-55 with 28 seconds left. The score was 60-60 after regulation then Hancock out-scored Cerritos 14-4 in the extra period.
Hancock overcame a game-high 21 points by Bridgette McIntyre of Cerritos. The Bulldogs countered with four players in double figures, led by Mallory Branum with 17 points. Mya Mendoza put in 16 points before fouling out, Pauqet had 13 and Giselle Calderon scored 10.
Brianna Flores put in 15 points for the Falcons, and Damarie Saldivar had 10.
Hancock shot slightly better from the field (23-for-62, 37.1 percent) and the foul line (19-for-28 on free throws) than Cerritos did. The Falcons were 20-for-62 from the field and 17-for-28 on free throws.
Mendoza, easily the game leader in rebounds with 14, earned a double-double. Paquet had seven assists, and Calderon and Chyanna Tell had four apiece.
The Rams were simply too much for the Bulldogs Saturday. Fresno buried 36 of its 71 shots from the field overall and went 12-for-31 on 3-pointers.
The 96 points were easily the most the Bulldogs have given up this year.
Eleven Rams scored, and four were in double figures. Jasmine Heu made six of her nine 3-point shots and scored a team-high 18 points. Daeja Holmes scored 16 points for the Rams, and Jayla Green and Katelyn Goforth put in 13 points each. Kelsey Delgado and Mikayla Duran had nine points apiece for the Rams.
Branum scored a game-high 20 points. Calderon added 19 and Chloe Blankenship scored 10. Hancock's India Dowling-Green pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds.
The Bulldogs will host the Hancock College Crossover this Friday and Saturday. Hancock will play Glendale at 5 p.m. Friday and Taft at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.