The Hancock women's cross country team placed third in a field of 21 teams, and Hancock freshman Itandehui Olea finished fifth individually at the Southern Cal Preview at El Dorado Park in Long Beach Friday.
Hancock scored 141 points. Riverside City College won with 111, and Cerritos was the runner-up with 121.
Olea ran the 5K course in 18 minutes, 44.7 seconds. Sophia Godina of Ventura won in 18:03.8.
Eva Luu (29th place overall), Maraitza Moreno Gutierrez (33rd), Makayla Gonzalez (38th) and Jasmine Cruz (67th) followed Olea in the Bulldogs scoring.
The Hancock men finished 26th in a field of 27 teams. Ethan Stenhouse was the top Bulldogs finisher.
Stenhouse finished 139th in a field of 263 runners with a time of 23:4.9.4 over the four-mile course. Anthony Erikson of Cuesta won in 19:57.4.
The Hancock teams will compete Friday at the Bakersfield Invitational at a time TBA.
Men's soccer
The unbeaten Vaqueros (6-0-1) routed the Bulldogs (3-4-0) in a non-conference game at Glendale last Friday. Hancock took its fourth straight loss.
Braden Johnson, with an assist from Edgar Garces, scored in the 36th minute to get the Bulldogs within 2-1. The Vaqueros pulled away after that.
Hancock will play a non-conference game at Salinas-based Hartnell Tuesday at 4 p.m.
