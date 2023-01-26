AHC Women 02 Mallory Branum.jpg

Hancock College freshman Mallory Branum prepares to take a free throw during a game against Reedley on Nov. 22. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock College women's basketball team won convincingly at Ventura Wednesday night as an underdog after taking a rough loss at home against Santa Barbara City College as the favorite last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ventura men tagged Hancock's guys with their first WSC North Division conference loss. The Hancock women won 66-52 Wednesday night. The Hancock men lost 88-69 in the second half of the doubleheader. Ventura hosted Favorite Teacher Night. 

The Hancock women moved to 15-7, 4-2. The Ventura women have a nearly identical record, 15-6, 4-2. The Ventura men (17-5, 5-1) moved into a tie for first place with Hancock (15-7, 5-1).

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

