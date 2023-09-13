In a non-conference doubleheader at Hancock College Tuesday, the Hancock women stretched their winning streak to four games. Meanwhile, the Hancock men took their third straight loss.

Hancock goalkeepers Maya Mendek and Sam Patchin combined for their team's fifth shutout as the Bulldogs moved to 5-2-0 on the year with a 7-0 win over the Bakersfield women in the second half of the doubleheader. The Renegades dropped to 0-1-2.

Los Angeles Harbor (2-4-0) edged the Hancock men (3-3-0) 2-1 in the first half of the doubleheader. The Bulldogs have been short-handed in all their losses and were without scoring leader Miguel Padron again Tuesday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

