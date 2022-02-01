Allan Hancock College women's basketball
Contributed, Allan Hancock College

OXNARD, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program fended off a late comeback attempt from Oxnard College on Wednesday afternoon en route to a 58-49 victory.

The Bulldogs (11-9, 3-2 WSC) finished the night with a 40 perfect effort from the floor and held a hefty +17 advantage on the boards. Coach Nerelli's squad also forced 13 turnovers and limited the Condors (5-11, 0-6 WSC) to a 10 percent shooting percentage from distance.

Jayci Bayne led all scorers in the game with a 25 point showing after going 8-of-11 from the field, including a trio of three-pointers, and producing a 6-for-7 finish at the charity stripe. She also added seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Kayla Taylor registered her seventh double-double performance of the season after an 18-point, 11-rebound performance while Carlissa Solorio posted a career-high of 16 rebounds to go along with nine points.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to return home on Wednesday, February 2nd, to host Ventura College. Tip-off for the event is set for 6 PM inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. Fans are permitted to attend with proof of vaccination or proof of a recent (within three days of the event) negative COVID test and can purchase tickets on the Allan Hancock College Athletics website.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

