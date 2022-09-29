kaihla lopez.jpg

Hancock College's Kaihla Lopez scored in the team's 2-0 win over LA Pierce this week.

 Contributed, Hancock College Athletics

The Hancock College women's soccer team scored one of the biggest wins in program history Tuesday, blanking nationally-ranked Los Angeles Pierce 2-0 in a Western State Conference game at Hancock in a match-up between two unbeaten teams.

The game was scoreless at halftime.

The visiting Brahmas came in ranked No. 18 in the latest United States Soccer Association Top 20 poll. The Bulldogs moved to 8-0-3, 3-0. The Brahmas are 8-1-2, 0-1.

