The Hancock College women's soccer team scored one of the biggest wins in program history Tuesday, blanking nationally-ranked Los Angeles Pierce 2-0 in a Western State Conference game at Hancock in a match-up between two unbeaten teams.
The game was scoreless at halftime.
The visiting Brahmas came in ranked No. 18 in the latest United States Soccer Association Top 20 poll. The Bulldogs moved to 8-0-3, 3-0. The Brahmas are 8-1-2, 0-1.
The win was Hancock's first conference one on the pitch. The Bulldogs received two WSC forfeit victories because conference rival Cuesta couldn't field a team.
California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) women's soccer points leader Cynthia Ramirez tallied another goal Tuesday, with an assist from Annette Vargas in the 65th minute. The Hancock freshman and Arroyo Grande High School graduate has 21 goals and four assists on the year, for a total of 46 points.
The game was scoreless at halftime. Kaihla Lopez got the Bulldogs on the board at the 60:59 mark of the game with an assist from Becca Souza.
Hope Smith, Leslie Ramirez, Ana Delgado and Jessica Gil anchored a Bulldogs defense that shut down the Brahmas attack. Hancock out-shot Pierce 12-6 and had six shots on goal to the Brahmas' one. Bulldogs goalkeeper Ally Britt, an Orcutt Academy graduate, went the distance to earn the shutout.
The Hancock defense blocked a Pierce shot in the 70th minute, and the Brahmas didn't get off another one afterward.
The Bulldogs will play a conference game at Santa Barbara City College at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
Girls volleyball
Nipomo 3, Pioneer Valley 0
Nipomo outside hitter-middle blocker Honnalee Kennedy racked up nine kills and made nine digs as the Titans moved to 13-8, 7-0 with a sweep of the Panthers (4-11, 2-4) in an Ocean League match at Nipomo Tuesday night.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-6, 25-20.
Setter Destinee Vongvone jump-started the Titans in the first and second games with her serving. Vongvone served the first seven points of the first eight points of the opening game and the first seven points of the second.
Vongvone wound up with five service aces. She made 11 digs and had 27 assists.
After a rough second game, the Panthers made it rough for the Titans as they tried to close out the match in the third.
The visitors fought off four match points. With the Panthers down 24-16, Mia Johnson served four unanswered points. The Titans called timeout, a Panthers shot went into the net shortly thereafter and the Titans finally had the win.
Nipomo libero Morgan Doss made a team high 19 digs Tuesday night. Katlynn Petree had seven digs for Nipomo.
Kahlia Melton and Consuelo Sanchez gave the Panthers consistent hitting, including late in the third game as the Titans were trying to wrap up the match.
The Titans are the defending Ocean League champs. They have won eight straight.
Girls water polo
Santa Ynez goes 3-2
The Pirates split four games at the Pioneer Valley Tournament over the weekend then beat Santa Maria 15-4 Tuesday.
At the Pioneer Valley tourney, Santa Ynez won both its games Friday and dropped both games it played Saturday. The Pirates defeated Bakersfield Frontier 14-3 and Bakersfield 14-2 Friday. Saturday, the Pirates lost 9-5 to Madera and 9-8 to Nipomo.
Sydney Gills tossed in nine goals for the Pirates against Frontier. Tabitha Pearigen gave Santa Ynez a big all-around game, with five goals, five assists and five steals.
Cierra Cloud chipped in with three steals, a goal and an assist. Pirates goalkeeper Maddeline Cruickshank made two saves, including one on a five-meter penalty shot.
Haylee Fox chalked up three goals, two assists and two steals against Bakersfield. Cloud, Juliet Kerr and Weylin Hawkins all tallied twice, and Pearigen, Gills, Lily Lehman, Madison Judy and Gigi Hall scored a goal apiece.
Pearigen gave the Pirates three goals, an assist and a steal against Madera. Fox scored twice. Pearigen finished her weekend of water polo with three goals, including one on a five-meter shot, two assists and two steals against Nipomo.
Cloud scored twice and made a steal. Lily Kallens had a goal, an assist and a steal.
Hawkins scored five goals and racked up three assists as the Pirates rolled past the Saints Tuesday. Cloud, Kallens and Eleanor Murphy all scored twice, and Gills and Kylie Framson each scored once.
Cruickshank and Chloe Hinnrichs split time in goal for the Pirates. Cruickshank made six saves and Hinnrichs made two.
Boys water polo
Santa Ynez 9, Carpinteria 7
The Pirates moved to 7-6 with a close non-league win at home against their Santa Barbara County rival.
Santa Ynez spotted the Warriors a 4-2 lead as the second quarter started.
Goalkeeper Hale Durbiano propelled the Pirates to the win by saving 16 shots and making two steals.
"Hale Durbiano's play in goal was the X factor in the game," said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski. "He was recovering from a sickness and came up big for his team when they needed it. When he gets going, the team rallies and everyone plays better.
"Carpinteria had a couple of very strong players that we were able to double team, and (that earned us) a lot of steals."
Santa Ynez scoring leader Landon Lassahn scored four times and made four steals. Cooper Haws tossed in three goals for the Pirates. Cristian Sotelo scored once and made three steals.
Girls tennis
Santa Ynez 7, Templeton 2
The Pirates moved to 14-2, 6-2 with a Mountain League win over the Eagles at Santa Ynez.
Santa Ynez won everything except the No. 1 singles and doubles matches. Pirates singles players Keegan Withrow, Morea Naretto, Allie Linane, Lily Mazza and Brielle Saarloos all won in straight sets. They dropped nine games total.
Mazza and Saarloos won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles for the Pirates. Brooklyn Ricci and Paige Halme won 8-0 No. 3.
Emma Zouabe, Templeton's No. 1 singles player, won her singles match 6-2, 6-1 then teamed with Aida Terrizzi for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles.