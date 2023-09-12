Since taking its second loss of the season, the Hancock women's soccer team has won three straight and out-scored its opponents by a combined 24-0 in the process.
After Cynthia Ramirez set a Hancock school single game scoring record with six goals Tuesday, the Bulldogs (4-2-0) finished a 3-0 week with two more non-league wins, 6-0 at home against West Los Angeles Friday and 4-0 at San Diego Miramar Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Hancock men (3-2-0) were shorthanded for the second straight time and took their second straight loss, 5-0 at home against Cabrillo (1-1-1) Saturday. Hancock season scoring leader Miguel Padron was among the absent Bulldogs that day.
The Hancock teams will play a non-league home doubleheader Tuesday. The men will host Los Angeles Harbor at 2 p.m. The women will host Bakersfield at 4 p.m.
Hancock women move to 4-2
Ramirez started the scoring early Friday, with a goal in the fifth minute, and the Bulldogs pulled away from West Los Angeles from there.
Ramirez took five shots on goal and scored twice. Kahlia Lopez also tallied twice on five shots for the Bulldogs, and Ximena Jinojosa and Zorah Coulibaly scored a goal each.
The Wildcats took just one shot on goal, and Hancock goalkeeper Sam Patchin saved it. Patchin went the distance to get the shutout. All of Hancock's wins this season have been by shutout.
The Bulldogs kept Wildcats goalkeeper Jenna Sosa busy. Sosa went the distance and made 15 saves.
No stats were available for Hancock's game at San Diego Miramar.
Cabrillo men 5, Hancock 0
Jack Dawson scored twice, and the Aptos-based Hawks notched their first win of the season. The Bulldogs took just three shots on goal.
