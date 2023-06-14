The Hancock College women's soccer team will make its 2023 season debut on the road.

The Bulldogs will play at Reedley Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in their season opener. Hancock shared the Western State Conference North Division championship with Santa Barbara last year, the first conference title of any kind in program history.

Hancock will scrimmage at home against Long Beach Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs' home opener will be against West Hills (Lemoore) Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.