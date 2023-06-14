The Hancock College women's soccer team will make its 2023 season debut on the road.
The Bulldogs will play at Reedley Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in their season opener. Hancock shared the Western State Conference North Division championship with Santa Barbara last year, the first conference title of any kind in program history.
Hancock will scrimmage at home against Long Beach Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs' home opener will be against West Hills (Lemoore) Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
The WSC North will consist of seven teams - Hancock, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles Pierce, Cuesta, Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura. Cuesta could not field a team when conference play began last year and forfeited all its 2022 conference games.
Hancock will open its conference campaign at Los Angeles Pierce Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Before then, the Bulldogs are slated to play nine non-conference games.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.