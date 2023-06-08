Hancock College women's basketball player Alexandria Paquet and two-sport athlete Jacob Burr (football and track) both signed with four-year schools.
Paquet signed with Eastern Nazarene College, which is located in Quincy, Massachusetts. Burr signed with Durango, Colorado-based Fort Lewis College.
Fort Lewis is in the NCAA's Division 2. Eastern Nazarene is in the NCAA's Division 3.
"I chose Eastern Nazarene because of their education program," said Paquet, who graduated from Righetti High School. "I also really enjoyed my visit to the campus.
"The women's basketball team felt very much like a tight-knit family atmosphere, and that's something I'm really excited to be a part of next year."
Paquet wrapped up her second season with the Bulldogs by averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists per game. She is a two-time All-Conference honoree and earned All-State and All-Academic Team honors for the 2022-23 season.
The Santa Maria native posted a team-high 332 points and racked up 78 assists. She shot 78.6 percent on free throws, 13th in the CCCAA.
Paquet amassed a total of 579 points, 161 assists and 111 steals through two seasons. Paquet started in 42 of her 51 appearances for Hancock.
"My time at Hancock has definitely prepared me to be successful at the next level," said Paquet. "I've been able to use this time at the junior college level to develop into a better basketball player, get stronger and work on some weak areas that I had in my game coming out of high school."
Paquet said, "I've also been able to learn how to juggle going to school, playing a sport and working off campus, which I think will really be helpful as I balance everything while living further away from home next season."
Eastern Nazarene competes in the New England Collegiate Conference.
Burr said he chose chose Fort Lewis because it's closer to home. "I feel like it is the best place for me to continue to succeed both athletically and academically, and the people I've met in Durango have been amazing so far."
Burr is a Colorado native. He spent two seasons as a dual-sport athlete and was a wide receiver and holder while appearing in 14 games through two seasons with the football team. Burr played for the Hancock football squad that beat Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock.
"My time at Hancock prepared me for success at the next level by helping me grow mentally and mature as a person," said Burr.
Fort Lewis competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
