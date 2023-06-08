Hancock College women's basketball player Alexandria Paquet and two-sport athlete Jacob Burr (football and track) both signed with four-year schools.

Paquet signed with Eastern Nazarene College, which is located in Quincy, Massachusetts. Burr signed with Durango, Colorado-based Fort Lewis College.

Fort Lewis is in the NCAA's Division 2. Eastern Nazarene is in the NCAA's Division 3.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

