Hancock College softball pitcher Briana Munoz has signed with Warner Pacific University, and Hancock men's basketball player Zachary Asleson has signed with University of St. Katherine.
Both schools are private and compete at the NAIA level. Warner Pacific is located in Portland, Oregon. University of Saint Katherine is located in San Marcos.
"Attending a school located in Oregon has always been a dream of mine, which made choosing Warner Pacific an easy decision," Munoz said.
"Warner's coaching staff was also very welcoming and eager to have me there for the upcoming season."
Munoz said, "Also, they are in a rebuilding period with the program, and I felt like joining the program now would be a great opportunity. I feel like the two years of experience I have at the college level allows me to be a great asset as they navigate this process."
Munoz graduated from St. Joseph High School. She was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection at Hancock and led the squad with 47 RBIs, with 42 hits in 117 at-bats this past season. As a pitcher, the Guadalupe native earned 11 wins and pitched 15 complete games. Munoz notched one save.
The right-hander struck out 60 this past season and 119 for her Hancock career. Her two-year pitching record at Hancock was 20-17.
Hancock beat Chaffey 6-5 in eight innings in a play-in game to the 2023 Southern California Regional. The Bulldogs went out at No. 1 Palomar in the first round.
"My two years at Hancock have been amazing," Munoz said. "Staying here after high school instead of going straight to the four-year level has been one of the best decisions I've made. I want to thank coach Scia (Maumausolo) for giving me the opportunity to play here at Hancock. It has been an honor being a Bulldog."
Munoz said, "Our athletic staff is wonderful and is 100 percent supportive of the athletes. I will forever be grateful that I had the opportunity to attend a junior college. It has brought me many unforgettable memories and friendships that I will forever hold in my heart."
Warner Pacific competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
Asleson said, "I chose the University of Saint Katherine because of the area that the college is located in.
"I also really like the winning culture that they are starting to build over there, and I'm looking forward to becoming a part of that culture next season," Asleson said.
Asleson will be moving on after playing one season for the Bulldogs. The Texas native averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds a game and played in 23 games. Asleson posted a season-high 12 points in a February game against Moorpark and finished the season with a 47.1 shooting percentage from the field.
The Bulldogs qualified for the post-season then lost at West Los Angeles in the first round of the regional.
"Thanks to my coaches and my teammates, I was able to develop my knowledge of the game while being here at Hancock," Asleson said. "I came in fresh out of the military, with no clue on how fast or hard college basketball can be at this level. Being here helped me overcome that gap and will help me continue to succeed at the next level."
The Firebirds compete in the California Pacific Conference.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.