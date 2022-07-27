Allan Hancock College men's basketball guard Bryce Craver has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) next season.
"I chose PVAMU because I saw it as an honor to have the opportunity to attend a historic black school. It'll be something I can talk to my future kids about and feel pride in my choice," Craver shared. "I like that the basketball team has a tough schedule and they play big schools, so I'll have the opportunity to grow as a player and get good exposure. I also chose Prairie View because they are at the top of the list when it comes to starting salaries after graduation and potential earnings for an HBCU."
Craver recently completed his second countable, third overall, season with the Bulldogs. The La Mirada native was an All-Conference Honorable Mention selection after averaging 6.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per game this season while starting in all 23 of his appearances. As a freshman, the Veritas Prep alum averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.