062123 AHC signees 01

Hancock College athletes Caelan Dalman, left, and Vic Garnes have committed to four-year schools. Dalman, an infielder for the Hancock baseball team, has committed to Newman University. Garnes, a defensive back for the Hancock football team, has committed to Colorado Mesa University.

 Contributed, Hancock College

Hancock College athletes Caelan Dalman and Vic Garnes have committed to four-year schools.

Dalman, an infielder for the Hancock baseball team, has committed to Newman University. Garnes, a defensive back for the Hancock football team, has committed to Colorado Mesa University.

Newman is a Catholic university in Wichita, Kansas. Colorado Mesa is a public university in Grand Junction, Colorado. Both are NCAA Division 2 members.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0