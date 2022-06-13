GREENSBORO, N.C. — Awards continue to accumulate for Allan Hancock College baseball standout Jake Steels after being named as a Second Team ABCA/Rawlings Southern California All-Region selection for the Pacific Association Division.
The honor adds to an already impressive resume for the Righetti High grad, which also includes a First Team All-Conference designation and two new school records.
Steels led the way for the program at the plate with an impressive .416 batting average while also boasting a .505 on-base percentage. Steels was also tops for the program with 45 runs, 22 RBIs and a .633 slugging percentage during his final season with the Bulldogs.
Steels finished the regular season tied for fifth in the state after tallying 69 hits, along with state-level rankings in both triples (3rd, 9) and stolen bases (5th, 27) after postseason action.
The centerfielder also picked up a WSC Gold Glove nod after a spotless outfield performance on 90 total chances last season.
Steels is set to continue his academic and athletic career as a Division I student-athlete next season at Cal Poly.
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
There's a camp set for June 13-16 and more on June 20-23, July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.
Hancock baseball camp
The start of Hancock's baseball summer clinics is right around the corner. Registration for Session 2 will remain open through June 19.
To register, visit the Hancock website at https://ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing. Contact Shelby Scott (shelby.scott@hancockcollege.edu) or Chris Stevens (fcstevens@hancockcollege.edu) for more info.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are two varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.
Hancock basketball camp
The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program has announced the schedule for its summer camp.
The camp is set to take place on July 25-28 inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is open to ages 8-17.
Participants will receive instruction from current and former AHC women's basketball players and coaching staff on several fundamental skills, including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, guard work and post play.
Registration is set at $85 per participant for the four-day event.
Online registration is now open and space is limited! To register, visit the Hancock College ticketing website, ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.
Individuals should contact the camp coordinator, Andre Scott, with questions related to the event, at andre.scott@hancockcollege.edu.