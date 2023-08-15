Hancock College wide receiver Jaleel Walker has signed with Western Kentucky University.
"I chose WKU because I got family vibes from the coaches," Walker said in a Hancock news release. "It also helped that they were the highest level school to offer me a full ride."
The Hilltoppers are in NCAA Division 1 and compete in Conference USA.
Walker finished his second season with Hancock last fall. The Arizona native was an All-Northern League First Team selection. He was the leading receiver for a Hancock team that finished 6-5, 3-2, earned a three-way share of the Northern League title and edged Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock.
Walker racked up 50 receptions for 899 yards and caught eight touchdown passes. Walker was third in the state in total reception yards and fifth in the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) in reception yards per game, 81.7.
"My time at Hancock helped me prepare for the next level by teaching me to go 110 percent in practice, whether I'm a starter or not," said Walker. "I had a bad habit of not putting my all into practice before meeting (assistant coach Kris Dutra).
"How I mentally and physically prepare for games is different now, and they helped give me a better overall understanding of the game," Walker said.
