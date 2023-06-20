Jessica Gil.jpg

Hancock College women's soccer team defender Jessica Gil has signed with Azusa Pacific University.

 Contributed, Hancock College

"I chose APU because of the academic and athletic opportunities that they have to offer," Gil said. "The women's soccer program has the high level of competition that I'm looking for.

"The coaching staff was honest and supportive throughout the entire recruiting process, and I like how the team has a family-like environment," said Gill. "They've created a warm and welcoming community within the program that I'm very excited to be joining."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

