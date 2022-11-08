110822 Athletes of the Week 01.jpg

Hancock College running back Latrell Brown and St. Joseph golfer Annie Heybl are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. 

Hancock College running back Latrell Brown and St. Joseph golfer Annie Heybl are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week for the week ending Nov. 5.

Brown rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns, including the one that pulled Hancock within 31-29, in a big 36-29 Northern League win at home against Long Beach City College.

After the Brown touchdown, Hancock quarterback Esekielu Storer connected with Alex Sutton for the tying two-point conversion. With the win, Hancock's first against Long Beach in eight tries, the Bulldogs played themselves into contention for a three-way share of the Northern League title.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

