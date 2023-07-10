Hancock College running back Latrell Brown has signed with Lamoni, Iowa-based Graceland University.
"I chose Graceland because they really took the time to understand me and my goals," Brown said in a Hancock news release. "The school also gives me the opportunity to deepen my relationship with Christ, which is a big part of my life."
Graceland is a private, non-profit university and is a member of the NAIA. Its athletic teams compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Brown is a North Carolina native who played at Hancock for two years. He led the Bulldogs rushers in 2023, averaging 67.4 yards rushing a game, 10th in the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) at the end of the regular season. Hancock beat Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock.
Brown ended the season with 741 yards and six touchdowns rushing. He was tabbed as an All-Northern League First Team selection. His freshman season, Brown played on the Hancock defense and racked up 19 tackles, with two sacks, in seven games.
"MY time at Hancock showed me to take adversity to the chin and continue to fight," said Brown. "Things in life aren't always going to go our way, and that's fine because what we go through doesn't define us but how we handle it does."
