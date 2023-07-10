Latrell Brown.jpg

Hancock College running back Latrell Brown has signed with Lamoni, Iowa-based Graceland University.

 Contributed, Hancock College

Hancock College running back Latrell Brown has signed with Lamoni, Iowa-based Graceland University.

"I chose Graceland because they really took the time to understand me and my goals," Brown said in a Hancock news release. "The school also gives me the opportunity to deepen my relationship with Christ, which is a big part of my life."

Graceland is a private, non-profit university and is a member of the NAIA. Its athletic teams compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0