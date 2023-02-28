Three members of the history-making Hancock College women's basketball team have garnered All-Western State Conference North Division First Team honors.

Hancock finished 21-9, the first time in program history the Bulldogs won at least 20 games in a season. Hancock also swept its two-game season series against Ventura for the first time in program history.

Bulldogs Alexandria Paquet, Kayla Taylor and Chloe Blankenship all landed a spot on the All-WSC First Team. This marks the third consecutive year that the Bulldogs have had three or more players recognized as All-WSC North honorees.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.