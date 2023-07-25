Hancock College women's soccer midfielder Hayde Gallardo has signed with Plainview, Texas-based Wayland Baptist University.
Wayland Baptist is dual-affiliated, with membership status in both the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) and the NAIA. The Pioneers compete in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
"My ultimate goal was to find a program that offered me the opportunity to continue to play soccer while covering the cost of completing my education, which is exactly what WBU was able to do," Gallardo said in a Hancock news release.
"Finding a way to have my education paid for is ultimately what I wanted and worked hard to achieve," Gallardo said. "Despite it being pretty late in the recruiting process, they were still able to offer me a scholarship that made this path possible."
Gallardo said, "I feel grateful for the way things fell into place, and that in and of itself has also contributed to me feeling confident about attending WBU to finish out the time that I have left with my eligibility."
Gallardo graduated from Nipomo High School. She played two seasons for Hancock, and the midfielder helped the Bulldogs make program history.
Hancock earned a share of the Western State Conference North Division title with Santa Barbara for the first conference championship, outright or shared, of any kind for the program.
Gallardo helped Hancock stave off a second-half Orange Coast surge in the first round of the Southern Cal Regional by steadying the Hancock attack from the midfield area, and the Bulldogs won 3-1 for the first post-season win in program history.
The midfielder scored four goals and had four assists her sophomore season and earned a Second Team All-Conference selection. Gallardo was Second Team All-Conference and a CCCSCA Scholar-Athlete as a freshman.
"I feel that attending Hancock helped prepare me for the next level by giving me the time to plan out what career path I want to pursue after college and to figure out how to go about doing that while completing my AA degree," said Gallardo.
"It gave me a better sense of direction knowing that I've finished what I needed to complete so that I could transfer with my chosen major, which narrowed down the requirements and classes that I have left to take to receive my (four-year) degree."
Gallardo said, "I enjoyed the connections I got to make during my time at Hancock. Several of the students and staff here, such as my classmates, teammates, counselors and coaches, contributed to my success by being so willing to help guide me, and I felt comfortable approaching these people whenever I had questions along the way."
