Hancock players celebrate during the 3-1 win over Orange Coast College Wednesday in the Southern California Regionals. 

The Hancock College women's soccer team registered its first postseason win in school history Wednesday, and the fact was certainly not lost on Bulldogs midfielder Hayde Gallardo.

"I"m pretty emotional about that," Gallardo said after Hancock beat Orange Coast College 3-1 at Hancock in the first round of the Southern California Regionals. "It's a really good feeling."

No. 13 Hancock will play at Walnut-based No. 4 Mount San Antonio College in the second round Saturday at 6 p.m.

Hancock College's Jessica Gil (26) goes up for a header during Wednesday's game against Orange Coast College. Teammate Ana Delgado (22) looks on during the action. 

