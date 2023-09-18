Winless Lincoln University of Oakland jumped out to an early two-touchdown lead on Cal Poly last Saturday night. Then Mustangs quarterback Sam Huard got hot.
Huard tied a school record with six touchdown passes, including three to Giancarlo Stanton, and the Mustangs rallied for a 41-20 win over the Oaklanders in a non-conference game at Cal Poly.
The Mustangs are 2-1 under new coach Paul Wulff going into their Big Sky Conference opener at Portland State that will kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. Lincoln, an NCAA Division 2 independent, is 0-4.
Otis Weah, on his way to a game high 114 yards on 23 carries on the day, scampered for touchdown runs of 28 and 15 yards as the Oaklanders moved to a 13-0 lead at the 6:40 mark of the first quarter. Then Huard went to work.
Huard threw 30 yards to Stanton at the 5:06 mark of the first quarter for the first Cal Poly score of the day. Huard finished 29-for-39 passing for 235 yards and the six touchdown passes. He did not throw an interception.
Huard threw for all of Cal Poly's six TDs, and the Mustangs scored 34 unanswered points after a three-yard TJ Goodwin to Teriq Phillips touchdown pass gave the Oaklanders a 20-7 lead at the 13:42 mark of the second quarter.
Woods caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Huard, then an eight-yarder from Huard for the tying touchdown.
Huard put the Mustangs ahead with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tyrece Fairly-Dynem with 45 seconds left in the first half then finished with third quarter touchdown passes of 13 yards to Logan Booher and 11 yards to Evan Burkhart.
Huard completed at least one pass to 12 different receivers. Booher led the Mustangs receivers with seven catches for 97 yards. Huard connected on all seven times he targeted Woods who finished with seven catches for 77 yards.
Four Mustangs receivers had more than 40 yards in reception yardage. Bryson Allen caught three passes for 50 yards, and Fairly-Dyem caught another three for 43.
Weah accounted for all but 19 Lincoln rushing yards. The Mustangs didn't run much, 18 times for 51 yards. Goodwin was 18-for-31 through the air with the one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
Cal Poly out-gained Lincoln 438-256. Both Mustangs interceptions, one by Kenny Olson and another by Donovan Saunders, set up a Mustangs touchdown.
Portland State (1-1) beat winless NAIA North American University 91-0 last week.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.