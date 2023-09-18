Winless Lincoln University of Oakland jumped out to an early two-touchdown lead on Cal Poly last Saturday night. Then Mustangs quarterback Sam Huard got hot.

Huard tied a school record with six touchdown passes, including three to Giancarlo Stanton, and the Mustangs rallied for a 41-20 win over the Oaklanders in a non-conference game at Cal Poly.

The Mustangs are 2-1 under new coach Paul Wulff going into their Big Sky Conference opener at Portland State that will kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. Lincoln, an NCAA Division 2 independent, is 0-4.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

