In sports parlance, "Next man up," means a backup needs to be prepared if a starter can't go.
For the Hancock College football team, Jackson Clavel was, well, the next man up when it came to who would be the Bulldogs starter at quarterback in their league opener.
Regular starter Esekielu Storer was injured. Storer's backup, Logan Mortansen who was the Hancock starter the week before, was ill. So the starter's job went to Clavel for the Bulldogs' home game Saturday against East Los Angeles.
Clavel responded by throwing for 199 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning one. Clavel hit Jaleel Walker for 14 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter for a score to give the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0) a come-from-behind 23-19 win over the Huskies (3-3, 0-1) in the Northern League opener for both teams.
East Los Angeles came in ranked No. 15 in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) football poll. Hancock dropped out of the top 20 in the midst of a three-game losing streak.
Hancock snapped the skid Saturday. The lead changed hands four times in this one. The Bulldogs trailed 16-12 when Clavel connected with Walker for the winning touchdown.
"No, I really didn't know at the start of the week that I would be starting," said Clavel, a 6-foot-3 native of Spokane, Washington, who is a freshman in terms of football eligibility at Hancock. Clavel graduated from Ferris High School in Spokane.
When Clavel got the call to start Saturday, "I wasn't really nervous," he said. "(Assistant) coach (Kris) Dutra has been telling me to be prepared for when my time came.
"They went through six quarterbacks here last year," Clavel said.
Hancock head coach Seth Damron said he was not surprised that Clavel was unfazed by his new role as a starter.
"The kid's a gamer," Damron said.
Dutra and veteran Hancock offensive coordinator Ed Herrmann are listed on the Hancock roster as the Hancock offensive coordinators for this year. Damron said he is also a co-coordinator on offense.
Damron, a former veteran Hancock assistant, took over for Dutra after Dutra stepped down as Hancock coach before the start of what would have been the 2020 season (which was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
Dutra had been the Hancock head football coach since 2001. In Damron's first year as head coach, the Bulldogs went 5-5, including 2-3 in the Northern League, in 2021.
Bulldogs defensive back Sidney Jefferies helped the Bulldogs seal the win Saturday by making two late interceptions, one in the Hancock end zone and another on what would be the final Huskies play.
Clavel completed just nine of his 19 passes Saturday, but he made those nine completions count. Before the winning touchdown pass to Walker, Clavel connected with Raymond Paulo, who was coming out of the backfield, on a short pass that Paulo turned into a 66-yard touchdown connection on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.
Besides, Clavel's completion rate would have been above 50 percent had it not been for some drops by Bulldogs receivers. One of those came when Paulo dropped a potential touchdown pass after getting behind the Huskies pass coverage.
After missing on his first pass, Clavel connected with Walker for 21 yards on his second. Clavel threw four straight completions after that before missing on his sixth pass.
The Spokane native didn't seem fazed by the coverage looks the East L.A. defense gave him in his first collegiate start.
"They were playing (in man-to-man) coverage most of the time," said Clavel. That's the coverage the Huskies were in when Clavel and Walker connected for the winning touchdown.
"Jackson did a great job all day reading the coverages," said Damron.
Walker has been the leading Hancock receiver this season. Saturday, he caught four passes for 84 yards and the two touchdowns. Paulo caught three passes for 74 yards, and Jenaris Clay pulled in two passes for 40 yards.
Hancock will host College of the Canyons in a Northern League game at 2 p.m. Saturday as the Bulldogs host Military Appreciation Day.