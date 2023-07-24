Hancock College girls basketball camp
Buy Now
Campers and instructors at the Hancock College girls basketball camp Monday. The camp is for girls ages 8-17 and runs through Thursday. 
 
 
 Kenny Cress, Staff

Instructors and campers mixed with enthusiasm on the first day of the Hancock College Girls Youth Summer Basketball Camp on the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium court at Hancock Monday.

Giselle Calderon grinned broadly as she backed up and held up two fingers during an early drill, signaling to the campers that they were to dribble the ball using two fingers.

"Good!," Calderon called out as campers dribbled the ball as they were instructed to do. "Good job."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0