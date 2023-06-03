Baez.png

Isaac Baez's Mid-America Christian University (MACU baseball team won the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) World Series.

Baez, a Santa Maria High School and Hancock College graduate, was a pitcher for the Oklahoma City-based Evangels who won the title when a Carlos Medina walk-off single through the left side scored Tylor Richey and gave MACU a 3-2 win over No. 2 Southwest Christian and the title. The NCCAA World Series took place at Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City, Missouri.

Baez, a junior right hander, was 9-3 with a 4.50 ERA for the Evangels this year. He was third on the team in innings pitched, with 86.

