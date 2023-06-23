Hancock College linebacker Jesse Garza has committed to NCAA Division 1 member Eastern Illinois University.
Eastern Illinois is based in Charleston and competes in the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Football Association.
Garza is a Nipomo High School graduate.
"I chose EIU for many reasons," Garza said. "First, it has a small-town feel that felt just like home, and it is a place that is filled with great people.
"Second, I can see myself being successful here on both the field and the classroom. The third reason is that the program matched what I was looking for - a place where I can compete, be successful, grow and have the opportunity to take football to the next level."
Garza said, "Lastly, but more importantly, this is where I feel Jesus has called me to be. After much prayer and guidance from those that I love, this is the place He has called me to."
The inside linebacker played two seasons for the Bulldogs. As a sophomore, Garza was tabbed as a Second Team All-Northern League selection after leading the team with 72 tackles and three forced fumbles.
He was named to the All-League Second Team as a freshman after tallying 40 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, and one interception in eight games.
Hancock finished 6-5, 3-2. The Bulldogs wound up sharing the league title with Ventura and College of the Canyons and edged Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock. The Bulldogs finished with a three-game winning streak.
"My time at Hancock has helped me in many ways," said Garza. "Academically, it gave me every opportunity to pursue an education that would lead into my career while also providing me the support and help that I needed to make sure I could be a successful student.
"Athletically, I was provided with a coaching staff that made sure I was a student first," said Garza. "They enhanced my knowledge of the game and skill set, which literally helped me get to the next level. Maybe most importantly though, they helped me grow as a young man."
