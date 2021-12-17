SAN MATEO, Calif. - Three members of the Allan Hancock College football program were recognized as major award winners at the state level after the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

John Sniffen and Colton Theaker were each recognized as First Team All-America and Region III First Team All-State selections on the defensive side. This is the first time an AHC athlete has received a CCCFCA All-American honor for the Bulldogs football team since Cameron Artis-Payne was recognized in 2012.

Sniffen, a sophomore defensive end, finished the season tied for third on the Bulldogs' squad with 40 tackles. He also ranks eighth in the state with 7.5 sacks on the season and fifth with 55 sack yards.

Theaker ended his second season at the college level after making 21-of-22 PAT attempts and 8-of-18 field goal attempts en route to scoring 45 points for the Bulldogs. He also totaled 1,622 punting yards while placing 19 of his 39 attempts inside of the 20-yard line.

Andrew Lauritzen also collected a major award after receiving a Region III First Team All-State nod. The freshman defensive end tallied 30 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery after nine games of action.

The Bulldogs closed the season with an overall record of 5-5 while posting a 2-3 record in the tough National Northern League. Coach Damron's squad was recognized in the "others receiving votes" section in the final JC Athletic Bureau Coaches' Poll.