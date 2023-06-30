Hancock College women's basketball team forward Kayla Taylor has committed to Quincy, Massachusetts-based Eastern Nazarene College.
Taylor will join former Hancock teammate Alexandria Paquet there. Paquet committed to Eastern Nazarene earlier this year.
Eastern Nazarene, located just outside Boston, is an NCAA Division 3 member and competes in the New England Collegiate Conference.
"I chose ENC because it's a great opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and experience new things while still working towards my major," Taylor said.
"It is a great school, and I like that it isn't too big or overwhelming. The ENC coach is very passionate about the program and the team has a family atmosphere, which is exactly what I need and what I was looking for at the next level."
Taylor graduated from Lompoc High School. She played for two years at Hancock, and was a First-Team All-Western State Conference honoree her sophomore season.
She averaged 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and led the team in blocks at 1.5 a game. Taylor snagged 10-plus rebounds a game four times during the regular season, including a career high 18 against Santa Barbara. Taylor racked up 39 blocks on the season.
Taylor was an integral part of a Hancock squad that swept its two-game series with Ventura for the first time in program history and beat Southwestern in the first round of the Southern Cal Regional. Hancock lost to Glendale in the second round.
"My time at Hancock was stressful at times, but this last year really made me the person I am today," Taylor said in the Hancock release. "It is also the reason that I'm able to have achieved a scholarship to attend ENC.
"I'm really looking forward to continuing my basketball career as well as finishing my education."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.