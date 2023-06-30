Kayla Taylor signs 01
Hancock College forward Kayla Taylor has committed to Eastern Nazarene College in Massachusetts. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Hancock College women's basketball team forward Kayla Taylor has committed to Quincy, Massachusetts-based Eastern Nazarene College.

Taylor will join former Hancock teammate Alexandria Paquet there. Paquet committed to Eastern Nazarene earlier this year.

Eastern Nazarene, located just outside Boston, is an NCAA Division 3 member and competes in the New England Collegiate Conference.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

