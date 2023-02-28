A historic Hancock College women's basketball season came to an end in the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Regional Saturday night.

No. 7 Glendale (24-5) beat No. 10 Hancock (21-9) 55-50, the same score Hancock beat Glendale by when the teams played at Glendale Dec. 21. Glendale beat Hancock 64-54 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnsium Dec. 9.

Though the Bulldogs saw their season end Saturday night, the 21 wins the Bulldogs racked up under first-year coach Andre Scott were the most for a single season in program history and marked the first time a Hancock women's basketball squad won at least 20 games in a season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

