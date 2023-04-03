Eddie Saldivar's base-loaded single to right-centerfield in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted Long Beach State to a 9-8 victory over Cal Poly Sunday at Blair Field in Long Beach, completing a sweep of the three-game Big West Conference series.
The Dirtbags' second walk-off win in as many games marked their eighth consecutive win. Long Beach State improved to 18-8, 6-3. The Mustangs dropped to 7-17, 3-6.
Cal Poly scored in the top of the 10th on a two-out RBI single by Joe Yorke for an 8-7 lead but Long Beach, which won Saturday's game 5-4 on a walk-off home run by Jonathon Long, tied the game at 8-8 on a two-run home run by Tyler White, a .136 hitter.
The Dirtbags loaded the bases on a single and two walks before Saldivar delivered with a first-pitch single to drive in the winning run.
Cal Poly scored the first two runs of the game in the second inning on RBI hits by Tate Shimao (double) and Evan Cloyd (single) before Long Beach scored six times on six hits, sending 11 batters to the plate in the third.
The Mustangs scored twice in the fourth, on RBI singles by Cloyd and Righetti graduate Jake Steels, once in the fifth when Wyatt King was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and twice more in the sixth on a groundout by Yorke and a double by Collin Villegas to tie the game 7-7.
Neither team scored in the final 3 1/2 innings of regulation.
Cloyd produced his first three-hit game for Cal Poly, driving in two runs, and Ryan Fenn notched his second three-hit game of the series. Yorke and Aaron Casillas each had two hits as the Mustangs out-hit the Dirtbags 14-12.
Cal Poly stranded 11 runners and came away with nothing after having the bases loaded with no one out in the fifth.
Tanner Sagouspe (0-2) took the loss, giving up the tying and winning runs in the 10th. Ryan Baum pitched 6 1/3 innings in relief of starter Kaden Sheedy, allowing one run and four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Baum threw 77 pitches.
Grant Cherry, a transfer from Tennessee and the eighth Long Beach State pitcher in the game, secured the final out of the top of the 10th and notched the win.
Cal Poly will play its next five games at home, beginning with Pepperdine at 6 p.m. Tuesday and continuing with a three-game Big West series against UC Riverside Thursday through Saturday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.