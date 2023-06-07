Aiden McCarthy, who has had an historic redshirt sophomore campaign for the Cal Poly track and field and cross country programs, has been tabbed Cal Poly Male Athlete of the Year, and women's soccer standout Camille Lafaix has earned the Mustangs' Female Athlete of the Year award.
The awards were presented during the annual Night of the Mustang at Chumash Auditorium on the Cal Poly campus.
Other award winners were pole vaulter Mathis Bresko and beach volleyball star Delaney Peranich, the male and female scholar-athletes of the year, and football player Brian Dukes and beach volleyball standout Izzy Martinez , Cal Poly's newcomers of the year.
During McCarthy's third year at Cal Poly, he broke a 53-year old school record in the men's 800, shattered a 45-year-old program record in the 1,500 and became the first Mustang ever to run a sub four-minute mile this past spring.
In the fall, McCarthy helped lead the men's cross country team to its 18th Big West title, placing third overall at the conference meet. He was Cal Poly's fourth finisher at the NCAA West Regionals, posting a personal best 10K time to help the Mustangs secure their highest overall finish (eighth) at the regionals since 2013.
On the track, the Pleasanton native became Cal Poly's first back-to-back Big West champion in the men's 800 and the fifth repeat champion in the event in Big West history.
The Big West Men's Co-Track Athlete of the Year punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships by obliterating his own school record in the 800 by winning in 1 minute 46.26 seconds at the NCAA West Preliminaries in Sacramento.
That time is the fifth fastest in Division 1 this season and is currently No. 56 in the world this outdoor season.
McCarthy became Cal Poly's first national qualifier in six years and the first athlete on the men's side to book a trip to the nationals in 11 years. Under the current format, McCarthy is also the first Mustang in program history to win an event at the West prelims.
Seeded No. 1 in the 800 headed into the NCAA Championships in Austin Texas, McCarthy will try to become the first Cal Poly man in 16 years to earn first-team All-American honors. McCarthy will race in the semifinals of the 800 at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday live on ESPN2.
Lafaix was the focal point of the Mustangs' attack last fall, leading the team in points (11) and goals (five). Lafaix buried five game-winning goals. The Los Gatos native earned her second straight United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team selection, becoming the third player in program history to secure multiple All-West Region First Team selections.
Lafaix, who secured a spot on the All-Big West First Team for the second consecutive season, became the first repeat winner of the Big West Midfielder of the Year award and, prior to the season, was named to the Preseason MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, which is awarded annually to the National Player of the Year.
She became the fourth player in program history to receive United States Coaches Scholar All-American honors, landing a second-team spot. Lafaix helped the Mustangs post 10 shutouts this year, the program's most in a season since 2009, and she finished her Cal Poly career with 42 points, 15th-most in school history.
Lafaix is the first player from the women's soccer program to win the Cal Poly Female Athlete of the Year award since Elise Krieghoff won it in 2015.
Cal Poly Scholar-Athletes of the Year
Bresko, who will graduate this spring with his bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering, soared to his second straight conference title in the men's pole vault, becoming the third Mustang in program history to repeat as Big West champion in the event.
The Bellingham, Washington native cleared a lifetime best of 18-1 at the Big West conference championships to leap to No. 4 on Cal Poly's all-time list, surpassing current Cal Poly coach Brad Pickett.
Bresko's mark at the conference championships was the best by a Big West champion since 1999. It is also tied for 15th best in Division 1 this season.
Bresko qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries for the second consecutive season. He cleared 17-0.75 at the meet and finished 19th overall, seven places away from earning a trip to the NCAA Championships.
Peranich finished her career this year as a two-time All-Big West honoree. She played alongside Brooke Golik at the No. 3 spot in the lineup, and the pair had the best record on the team at 21-9 and earned Second Team All-Big West honors.
The duo won 10 matches against ranked teams, including over No. 1 TCU and No. 3 UCLA. For her career, Peranich won 46 matches and helped the Mustangs win three Big West championships.
Peranich, a kinesiology major with a concentration on exercise science and pre-med, has been a two-time All-Academic honoree and has made the Dean's List multiple times throughout her time at Cal Poly.
Cal Poly Newcomers of the Year
Dukes played in all 11 football games as a true freshman last fall, with nine starts at boundary safety. The Spring Valley resident and Mater Dei Catholic High School graduate had a part in 61 tackles (41 solo), including a season-high 11 stops at Northern Arizona, and intercepted passes against San Diego and Portland State. The Mustangs won both games.
Dukes returned his interception against San Diego 32 yards with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter, preserving Cal Poly's one-point lead, and his 33-yard interception return tied the Portland State game at 21-21 with 3:26 left in the second quarter. Dukes broke up five passes last season.
During her rookie Cal Poly campaign in 2023, Martinez became the fifth Mustang in program history to earn first-team All-Big West honors as a freshman. She teamed with Piper Ferch and played at both the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the lineup, finishing the year with a record of 18-16, and won five matches against pairs from ranked teams.
Martinez helped propel Cal Poly to a run to the finals of the Big West Championships after she and Ferch went 5-1 in the tournament, which included two wins over No. 8 Hawai'i along the way.