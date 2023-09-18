It figured that the Hancock College football team would be up against it in its non-league game at perennially powerful Mount San Antonio College last Saturday night, and the Bulldogs were.

The Walnut-based Mounties led by 21 at the 6:38 mark of the second quarter, and Mt. SAC posted a 42-21 win to move to 3-0. The Bulldogs are 1-2.

The Bulldogs got close briefly. A Caden Harris 10-yard touchdown run got Hancock within 14-7 at the 14:19 mark of the second quarter. Mounties quarterback Alex Flores made sure his team would get more distance from the Bulldogs before halftime.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags