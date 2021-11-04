Mustangs Top Cal State Los Angeles in Wednesday Exhibition, 87-70
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Graduate guard Jacob Davison led a quartet of double-digit scorers as Cal Poly defeated Cal State Los Angeles in a Wednesday exhibition at Mott Athletics Center, 87-70.
Davison, a transfer from Eastern Washington, had a team-high 20 points and seven assists. Sophomore forward Kyle Colvin had 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Junior guard Trevon Taylor, a transfer from James Madison, added 16 points and a team-high six rebounds while sophomore guard Brantly Stevenson also chipped in double-digits with 10 points.
The Golden Eagles were led on the night by Cal State Northridge transfer Alexander Sokol’s game-high 24 points.
The Mustangs, who shot 56-percent from the field and 40-percent from three, came out of the gates strong. Cal Poly never trailed in the game and led by as many 24 points in the first half.
Midway through the first half, the Mustangs went on a 16-0 run to take its largest lead of the game at 38-14 and took a 47-29 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Golden Eagles cut the Cal Poly lead to as little as six at 56-50. However, the Mustangs pushed their lead back up to 16 after 14-4 run made it 70-54.
From there, Cal State Los Angeles never got it closer than within 11 points as Cal Poly went on to win by 17.
Cal Poly will now get ready for to officially open its 2021-22 regular season next week and play its first three games of the season at home. The Mustangs will host Westcliff University on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. That will be followed by a Friday, Nov. 12 matchup against North Dakota State at 2 p.m. and a Monday, Nov. 15 game against Sacramento State at 7 p.m.
Kieran McNulty Named MPSF Male Athlete of the Week
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After winning two individual events and one team relay event to help the Cal Poly men's swimming & diving team beat UC Santa Barbara for just the third time since 2015, sophomore swimmer Kieran McNulty has been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Male Athlete of the Week.
McNulty, the 2020-21 MPSF Freshman of the Year, won the 1,650-yard freestyle event with a time of 15:40.73. It's the best time for that event in the MPSF this season.
He later won the 500 free with a time of 4:34.23 and was part of the winning 200 free relay quartet to help the Mustangs clinch the win over the Gauchos.
The Cal Poly men's team beat UCSB by a score of 146-142, its first win over UCSB since the 2018-19 season. They are now 2-0 in dual meets so far this year.
This is McNulty’s second career weekly MPSF award.
The Mustangs will host Cal Baptist University Saturday at 11 a.m. for another dual meet at Anderson Aquatic Center.
Cal Poly to open 2021-22 wrestling season Saturday at Michigan State Open
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Finishing 25th in the NCAA National Championships last March, its highest in nine years, and armed with preseason tournament rankings of No. 17 by WIN Magazine and No. 18 by InterMat with a pair of returning All-Americans, the Cal Poly wrestling team has begun preparations for the 2021-22 campaign.
Coach Jon Sioredas' Mustangs, with redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax and Wisconsin redshirt senior transfer Evan Wick headlining the roster, begins its first full season in two years Nov. 6 at the Michigan State Open.
“We are eager to head out to Michigan State this weekend, as we have the opportunity to face up to six nationally ranked individuals per weight class," said Sioredas. "Therefore, we will see where we stand pretty quickly.
"This event will provide us much needed feedback to take home, so we can continue to develop and improve,” Sioredas added.
In addition to Cal Poly, full teams entered in one of the toughest early season wrestling tournaments in the country include Central Michigan, Edinboro, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio and Oklahoma. Seven of the nation's top-25 teams are entered, led by Michigan at No. 5.
Michigan State returns seven of its eight national qualifiers of a year ago and five will compete in the tournament. A total of 18 to 20 schools and 400 competitors are expected.
Truax is a two-time national qualifier who placed fourth at 174 pounds in the nationals after earning Cal Poly's first Pac-12 title in three years, while Wick is a two-time NCAA All-American (third in 2018 and fourth in 2019, both at 165) and three-time national qualifier.
The pair accentuate a Cal Poly roster that also features 13 returning lettermen, including 10 wrestlers who competed in at least three of the five dual meets a year ago, along with six newcomers from the high school ranks.
"We have a great deal of depth on our roster this year," said Sioredas.
Sioredas will take 15 returnees and eight other wrestlers competing unattached to the one-day event inside Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Mich.
Below are the projected starters as noted by Sioredas with a few additional key impact players:
125 -- Antonio Lorenzo, third-year freshman, top-100 recruit, four-time California state placer and Super 32 champion continues to develop and grow into the weight class. He has had a strong off-season, finishing tin the top 16 at the 2021 U23 National tournament this past May.
133 -- Two true freshmen will contest for the spot. Joey Cape is a three-time Fargo All-American and Abe Hinrichsen is a state champion and Fargo All-American, both hailing from the state of Illinois.
141 -- NCAA qualifier Lawrence Saenz, coming off a silver medal (world team alternate) performance and at U23s, with wins over the current Nos. 4 and 5 guys in the country at 141 pounds, is the leader at this weight. He enters the season nationally ranked.
149 -- Legend Lamer, the No. 9 seed at last year's NCAAs as a freshman, will be a freshman again this season. Legend was a four-time Oregon state champion, Fargo All-American and Top-100 recruit.
157 -- Fifth-year team captain Brawley Lamer will continue at this weight class. He has shown continuous improvement throughout his career and finds a way to win close matches. Luka Wick, our Top-50 recruit, will remain in redshirt and compete at multiple tournaments.
165 -- Senior Evan Wick, transfer from Wisconsin, placed third at the U.S. Olympic trials, heads this weight class. His leadership and experience have helped propel our program to new heights.
174 -- Adam Kemp, a sophomore again this season and now up a weight, has made great strides and will look to improve on his fourth-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships.
184 -- 2021 All-American Bernie Truax is moving on up to 184 pounds. He still has three years of eligibility remaining. The three-time California state meet qualifier and two-time state placer posted a 4-2 record at the NCAA finals last winter, winning his first three bouts to become the first Mustang to reach the semifinals in 10 years.
197 -- Trent Tracy, is healthy and also up a weight. The California state champion and Top-100 recruit is back after missing the entire 2020-21 season and posting six wins as a true freshman the year before.
285 -- Team captain and most improved wrestler, Samuel Aguilar, will continue to be our mainstay at heavyweight after going 7-2 last year and finishing third at the Pac-12 finals. Freshman Trevor Tinker is growing into the weight class and will redshirt this season.
Cal Poly will host five dual meets this year -- San Francisco State on Nov. 20, Northern Colorado on Jan. 7, Arizona State on Jan. 21 and both Air Force and CSU Bakersfield on Feb. 13.
The Mustangs also will compete in the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational and Midlands Championships and will visit Little Rock, Northern Illinois, Oregon State and Stanford for dual meets.
Arizona State will host the Pac-12 Championships on March 5 with the NCAA Division I National Championships slated for March 17-19 in Detroit.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications
Women's Volleyball on the Road This Week at CSUN, UCSB
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After finishing a four-match homestand last week, the third-place Cal Poly volleyball team goes back on the road this week for a pair of matches.
The Mustangs (10-13, 8-4 BWC) will face CSUN on Friday, Nov. 5 and UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Nov. 6. Both matches start at 7 p.m. Live streaming video and live stat links are available for both matches and can be found on the volleyball schedule page.
Last week Cal Poly split a pair of home matches, falling in five-sets to Cal State Fullerton Friday before sweeping Long Beach State Saturday. In those two matches, redshirt freshman outside hitter Tommi Stockham averaged 4.63 kills per set while hitting .308 and 2.63 digs per set. Against the Titans, she had a season-high 23 kills and 14 digs for her second double-double of the year. Against Long Beach State she finished with a match-high 14 kills and seven digs. She has now recorded double-digit kills in eight of the last nine matches.
In conference matches this season, Stockham is averaging 3.68 kills per set which ranks fourth amongst Big West players. Meantime, freshman libero Peyton Dueck leads the Big West in service aces with 34 which also ranks 43rd in the nation. She’s also fifth in the conference in digs per set at 4.10.
Junior setter Avalon DeNecochea is second this year in the Big West in assists per set at 10.12. Last week, she had matches of 54 and 40 assists which pushed her career assist total to 2,950. She has had eight matches this year of at least 40 assists.
In conference play as a team, the Mustangs rank third in the Big West in hitting percentage (.239), third in opponent hitting percentage (.185), third in assists per set (12.12), fourth in kills per set (13.21), fourth in blocks per set (2.15), fifth in service aces per set (1.26), and fifth in digs per set (15.69).
The Matadors (4-18, 3-9 BWC) are coming off a pair of losses last week to UC San Diego and UC Irvine. They fell to the Tritons in four-sets and the Anteaters in five-sets. They have been led by outside hitters Taylor Orshoff and Nicole Nevarez who are averaging 2.52 and 2.45 kills per set, respectively. The Mustangs are 38-25 all-time against CSUN and have won the last 11 meetings, sweeping CSUN earlier this season at Mott Athletics Center.
The Gauchos (15-9, 11-1 BWC) head into the week on a four-match winning streak and are tied for first-place in the Big West standings with Hawai’i. Led by freshman outside hitter Michelle Ohwobete’s 3.03 kills per set, UCSB has six players averaging more than 2.00 kills per set. Cal Poly is 34-51 all-time against UCSB, falling to the Gauchos in three-sets earlier this season.
Following the matches this week, the Mustangs are back at Mott Athletics Center next week to host UC Davis on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and UC Riverside on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications