Guard Trevon Taylor Joins Cal Poly as Transfer from James Madison
SAN LUIS OBISPO – The Cal Poly men’s basketball team finalized its fourth Division I transfer of the offseason recently with the announcement that 6-6 guard Trevon Taylor (Chesapeake, Va.) has joined the Mustang program from James Madison.
Taylor will have two years of eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2021-22 season.
“Trevon is a perfect fit for our program and our current roster,” third-year head coach John Smith said. “He impacts the game from multiple positions and brings a toughness and competitiveness that is infectious.”
Taylor, who made seven appearances last winter at James Madison and helped the Dukes to a 13-7 record, spent his 2019-20 sophomore and 2018-19 freshman seasons at Wyoming.
As a sophomore with the Cowboys, Taylor averaged 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor. Capped by a career high 22-point performance during a home victory against Detroit Mercy (Nov. 19, 2019), Taylor recorded seven double-digit scoring games. Taylor, who started in 19 of 33 games, also scored 19 points at Fresno State (Feb. 29, 2020). With Wyoming seeded 11th for the 2020 Mountain West Tournament, Taylor helped the Cowboys reach the semifinals before being eliminated by No. 2 Utah State, 89-82.
During his first collegiate year during the 2018-19 season, Taylor started in 20 of 33 games – including Wyoming’s final 14 matchups. He scored a season best 21 points during his college debut versus Grambling State (Nov. 14, 2018) and reached double-digit scoring figures five more times en route to averaging 6.5 points per night.
With Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) during the 2017-18 term, Taylor averaged 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
A 2017 graduate of Oscar Smith HS (Chesapeake, Va.), Taylor averaged 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as a senior while shooting 62.2 (89-for-143) percent from the floor and helping the Tigers to a 23-3 overall mark.
The sixth member of Cal Poly’s incoming class for the 2021-22 season, Taylor joins 6-7 freshman guard Julien Franklin (Brea, Calif. / Oregon State), 6-4 graduate transfer guard Jacob Davison (Long Beach, Calif. / Eastern Washington), 6-9 graduate transfer forward Ajani Kennedy (Moreno Valley, Calif. / UT Martin), 6-11 freshman center Matur Dhal (Tempe, Ariz. / PHHoenix Prep) and 6-2 freshman combo guard Daniel Esparza (Whittier, Calif. / Veritas Prep).
Cal Poly Women’s Tennis Signs Local Product Peyton Dunkle to National Letter of Intent
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly women’s tennis team announced Monday that Arroyo Grande High School’s Peyton Dunkle, the younger sister of current Mustang redshirt sophomore Delanie Dunkle, has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her tennis and academic career at Cal Poly.
The Arroyo Grande native, ranked as a four-star recruit by tennisrecruiting.net, will join the Mustangs in the fall after a decorated career at Arroyo Grande High School. A four-year varsity tennis player there, she helped the Eagles win three league championships. Individually, she went undefeated in singles in league play and was a Central Section League champion and a CIF champion her junior year.
As a sophomore, she finished second in both the Central Section league and in CIF in singles, losing to her sister Delanie Dunkle in the finals. As a freshman, she was second in doubles in the Central Section League and won her first couple of matches in CIF playoffs.
“We are very excited to have Peyton join our Mustang family,” head coach Kat Winterhalter said of Dunkle. “She has an all-court game and very good doubles skills. We look forward to seeing her develop and leave her mark as a Mustang.”
In addition to tennis, Dunkle competed in track and field for one season as a freshman. During that one year, she was named team MVP and was named First Team All-League and advanced to the second round of CIF in all four of her sprinting events.
Dunkle, who plans to major in business, said she chose Cal Poly because “I love the coaches, team chemistry, and it’s also a great school in a beautiful area.”
Connor Leary
Cal Poly Athletics Communications