Nine Hancock College baseball players have earned All-Western State Conference honors.
Sophomore catcher Brayan Nunez, sophomore second baseman Elijah Pascual and freshman outfield Gavin Long all earned a spot on the All-WSC First Team. Pascual also earned a WSC Gold Glove honor.
Nunez finished the regular season with the squad's highest on-base percentage (.453) and led Hancock in home runs with three. He finished third on the team in hits (50) and in batting average (.350). The Santa Maria High School graduate caught nine runners stealing and allowed just eight passed balls.
Pascual wound up second on the team in batting average at .354 and tied for the team lead in hits, with 57, and in doubles, with 11. The Bakersfield native had a .965 fielding percentage and was involved in 14 of the team's 23 double plays.
Long led the Bulldogs in batting average at .356, including 34 RBIs on 57 hits. Long racked up 11 doubles and 10 stolen bases, and made 108 putouts and two assists on 112 chances in center field.
Hancock infielder Keelor Loveridge, and pitchers Nick Brown and Anthony Lopez made the All-WSC North Second Team. Loveridge finished the regular season with a .303 batting average that included 13 RBIs on 36 hits. The native of Canada rounded out the three-way tie for the team lead in doubles, equaling the 11 for Pascual and Long.
Brown won six games in 11 starts during the regular season, including one shutout. During the regular season, Brown struck out 43 and had an ERA of 3.52 in 61.1 innings. Brown also earned a Gold Glove at pitcher.
Lopez finished 5-0 during the regular season, though he did take a loss in the first round of the regional, which Hancock lost two games to none to Southwestern. Lopez earned three saves. The Lompoc High school alum had the best ERA amongst California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) pitchers, 1.09, during the regular season, with just five earned runs allowed in his 41.1 innings of work.
Hancock infielder Jeremy Camarena, first baseman Niko Pecskovszky and pitcher Cooper Bagby all earned All-WSC North Honorable Mention.
Camarena finished the regular season with a .310 batting average, with 22 hits in 71 at-bats. Camarena had five doubles, one triple and drove in 11 runs.
Pecskovsky earned a Gold Glove for his fielding at first base. He batted .315 during the regular season, with 40 hits in 127 at-bats, including seven doubles, one triple, one homer and 24 RBIs.
Bagby made 13 starts during the regular season and was the Hancock starter in the Bulldogs' second game of the regional. He racked up seven wins, with one complete game, and had one save. Bagby struck out 57 and had an ERA of 4.65 in 71.2 innings of pitching before the regional started.
Hancock right fielder Tommy Kendlinger earned a WSC Gold Glove. He had a perfect fielding percentage on 100 chances.
Reiss Calvin of Ventura was the WSC North Player of the Year. The co-Pitchers of the Year were Robinson Lardner of Cuesta and Aiden Garza of Santa Barbara. The co-Coaches of the Year were Bob Miller of Cuesta and Jeff Walker of Santa Barbara.
