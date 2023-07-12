Nine Hancock College baseball players have earned All-Western State Conference honors.

Sophomore catcher Brayan Nunez, sophomore second baseman Elijah Pascual and freshman outfield Gavin Long all earned a spot on the All-WSC First Team. Pascual also earned a WSC Gold Glove honor.

Nunez finished the regular season with the squad's highest on-base percentage (.453) and led Hancock in home runs with three. He finished third on the team in hits (50) and in batting average (.350). The Santa Maria High School graduate caught nine runners stealing and allowed just eight passed balls.

