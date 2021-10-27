SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - The No. 11 Allan Hancock College football program fell to No. 4 College of the Canyons in a road test on Saturday evening, suffering their first National Northern League loss of the season.
Hancock (4-2 | 1-1 NNL) started off hot after Ronald Fuselier notched an interception on the opening play of the contest, but the Bulldogs were unable to convert the turnover to points and both teams were held scoreless in the first frame. The Cougars (7-0, 2-0 NNL) posted 20 points before the intermission after a pair of 30+ yard passes and a fumble recovery found the endzone in the second quarter. Canyons opened the second half by extending the lead with another touchdown midway through the third frame. The Bulldogs got on the board with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter after a 76-yard pass completion from Christian Tielu led Mike McCoy across the goal line. Both teams scored once more as the Cougars notched a 75-yard streak to score and BJ Jordan earned his first touchdown of the season after a 13-yard scamper.
As a team, Hancock recorded 278 yards of total offense with an average of 4.3 yards per play. Christian Erickson led a slew of running backs with 53 yards on 10 carries, followed by 36 yards from Adan Solis and 34 yards by BJ Jordan. Zidane Thomas (33 yards, 12 attempts) and Maurice Smith (12 yards, 6 attempts) also saw action in the run game. Tielu finished the contest with a 2-for-12 completion rate after the successful touchdown pass to McCoy and a 10-yard toss to Jack Akiono.
Antonio Fisher, John Sniffen, and Jesse Garza led a balanced defense with four tackles apiece. Sniffen was also credited with two sacks, which led to a loss of 16 yards for the Cougars. Fuselier, Justus Makaini, Dylen Fonseca-Juan, Andrew Lauritzen, and Abraham Montero also recorded three tackles each.
Colton Theaker finished the contest with a perfect 2-for-2 showing on PATs and recorded one missed field goal from 53-yards out. He also posted 220 punting yards on six attempts and registered 195 yards off the tee. He sent all three kickoff attempts through the endzone for touchbacks and placed one punt inside the 20-yard line. Erickson led a trio of kick returners with 49 yards on two attempts, followed by an 18-yard run from Jaquez McWilliams and a 14-yard run by Solis.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Saturday, October 30th, with a home showing versus No. 2-ranked Ventura at 2 PM on the AHC Football Field. The game will also feature a "Students versus Staff" halftime game and a Halloween costume parade for children in attendance.
Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking here.