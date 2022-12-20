Taevon Pierre-Louis had been out school since 2019 and was working at various jobs in his native Lorain, Ohio.
Kevin Kogbara, a 2021 graduate of Peoria High School in Arizona, said he had been weighing basketball offers from NCAA Division I schools.
They both wound up playing basketball for Hancock College for the 2022-23 season. They also figure to present literally big problems for opposing defense. Pierre-Louis and Kogbara, both freshman forward-centers, are listed at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds and 6-7, 260 respectively on the Hancock roster.
Both were unstoppable as they kept charging into the lane to put in baskets during a rally that lifted Hancock (8-6) from a 63-52 deficit at the 12:34 mark of the second half to a 78-76 non-conference win against West Hills Lemoore in a Dec. 3 non-conference game at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium to get back to .500 at 5-5.
That win was the second in a five-game Hancock winning streak that host San Jose City College snapped, 71-61, at the Coach Carr Classic at San Jose.
Pierre-Louis scored 12 points during the Hancock run against West Hills Lemoore and Kogbara put in eight. Those two alternated baskets on Hancock points 54-through-68.
As for how he wound up at Hancock, "(Hancock coach Tyson Aye) reached out," and Pierre-Louis landed at Hancock.
"I still haven't adjusted," Pierre-Louis replied when he was asked how long it took him to adjust to playing basketball again after being away from the game for so long.
"I'm still really rusty, not comfortable with a lot of things."
The stats don't say that. Pierre-Louis, at 15 points and 11.9 rebounds a game, is averaging a double-double. He is the team leader in both categories and is the only Bulldog averaging in double figures, though sophomore teammate Onias Outlaw is at 10.4 points a game.
Hancock freshman Quincey Bentley averages 9.2 points a game, and sophomore Darryl Brooks II is at 9.4
Bentley hit the game-winning 3-pointer from deep in the right corner against West Hills Lemoore, which was 6-2 going in.
After the West Hills Lemoore game, Kogbara said, "I talked to a lot of DI schools, I talked to coach Aye, and coach Aye talked with my family.
"I trusted coach Aye, and my family trusted Aye."
"Just through people I knew, keeping up, networking," Aye replied when he as asked how he came to hear of Perre-Louis and Kogbara. "We get calls all the time on guys then we start doing our research."
Kogbara is averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, counting his big game against West Hills Lemoore, while averaging 15 minutes of playing time a game.
"We've been through a lot this season," said Aye after his team's come-from-behind win against West Hills Lemoore.
"We feel like we gave away multiple games. But the guys made the adjustments after halftime (in this one), they battled and they came away with the win. They found a way."
The formula for the Hancock win against West Hills, that Bentley helped along in a big way with the game-winning three, involved extending the defense much farther out after West Hills kept hitting treys from well beyond 20 feet in building a 46-34 halftime lead, and Pierre-Louis and Kogbara constantly beating the Golden Eagles defense in the paint.
Hancock also had good scoring balance in that one, something the Bulldogs haven't always had. Reserve Onias Outlaw scored 11 points, and starter Vondre Chase had 10.
"Our guys are resilient," said Aye. "They've come together and we're playing better."
The Bulldogs have just three locals on the team this season, guards Caleb Whalen (Arroyo Grande High School) and Sidney Bowen (Cabrillo High School, Lompoc) and inside player Collin Oestereich (Lompoc High School). All three are sophomores.
Whalen averages the most significant minutes of the three, 23 a game. Whalen averages 5.9 points a game.
The Bulldogs will start their Western State Conference North Division campaign with a Jan. 7, 5 p.m. game at Oxnard.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.