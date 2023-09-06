Cynthia Ramirez 02.jpg

Hancock College freshman Cynthia Ramirez (7) had a stellar first season with the Bulldogs, shown here in this 2022 photo.

Tuesday was a record day for Hancock College sophomore Cynthia Ramirez.

Ramirez popped in six goals as the Bulldogs (2-2-0) drubbed Porterville (0-2-0) 14-0 in a non-conference women's soccer game at Hancock. The Arroyo Grande native broke the old school single-game record of five goals that Bonnie Zuniga set in 2016 and Ramirez tied twice last year.

The record fell when Ramirez, with an assist from Stacy Ramos, tallied for the last time in the 62nd minute.  

